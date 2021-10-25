Protestul angajaților lăsați fără salarii la iarnă. Criza financiară i-a scos pe oameni în stradă

Sute de oameni au protestat în fața prefecturii Constanța, după ce au fost anunțați că nu mai sunt bani de salarii până la sfarșitul anului. Este vorba de asistenți maternali, îngrijitori și asistenți medicali din centrele de recuperare. Oamenii sunt hotărâți să iasă în stradă, până când autoritățile vor găsi o soluție.
Asistenții sociali se gândesc cu groază la perioada care urmează. Facturile la utilități au explodat, iar sărbătorile de iarnă ar putea să îi prindă cu mesele goale.
,,Fiecare dintre noi avem familii, avem problemele noastre, datoriile noastre ca fiecare, în primul rând, utilitătile. Nu știm ce vom face. Cert e că nimeni nu vrea să lucreze fără să fie plătit’’, spune unul dintre protestatari.
Criza financiară din instuție a apărut după o amendă dată de Ministerul Muncii pe motiv că locuințele protejate de tip familial nu s-au finalizat anul trecut. Este nevoie de cel puțin 24 de milioane de lei pentru a asigura cheltuielile direcției.
,,Din cauza unor greșeli făcute de Consiliul Județean trebuie să plătim noi, care n-avem nicio vină’’, afirmă un alt manifestant.
,,Este normal ca acești oameni care muncesc să fie și plătiți, este normal ca beneficiarii să se simtă în siguranță’’, precizează Nicolae Manea, lider de sindicat.
Manifestanții au anunțat că vor protesta până când autoritățile vor găsi o soluție.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
