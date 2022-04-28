Ciucă: ”România nu este afectată de decizia Rusiei de a nu mai furniza gaze Poloniei şi Bulgariei. În acest moment noi extragem mai mult gaz decât consumăm”

Premierul Nicolae CIucă a afirmat, miercuri seară, că România nu este afectată de decizia Rusiei de a nu mai furniza gaze Poloniei şi Bulgariei, iar în acest moment România extrage mai mult gaz decât consumă.

„În acest moment, România nu este afectată de această decizie a Rusiei de a nu mai furniza gaze Poloniei şi Bulgariei. În acest moment noi extragem mai mult gaz decât consumăm”, a afirmat, miercuri seară, la TVR 1, premierul Nicolae Ciucă, potrivit news.ro.

Acesta explică, însă, că pe termen mediu şi lung, România va avea nevoie de gaz.

„În schimb, este clar că avem nevoie de gaz pentru că, tocmai în urma întâlnirilor şi discuţiilor pe care le-am avut cu reprezentanţii Azomureş, ieri, s-a reuşit luarea unei decizii ca o parte din combinat să fie deschis. Avem nevoie de îngrăşăminte, de fertilizatori pentru agricultura românească. Deci avem nevoie de gaz, dar avem suficient acum ca să putem să asigurăm consumul populaţiei şi partea cealaltă folosită în industria de profil”, a mai declarat premierul.

Acesta a precizat că prin Legea offshore şi onshore – asumată de formaţiunile din coaliţie – se asigură demararea investiţiilor în exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagră şi acelor de la mare adâncime din zona Buzău.

„Ca atare, vă pot spune temporar câteva elemente şi anume că primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor fi extrase de către compania Black Sea Oli&Gas la jumătatea acestui an şi atunci vom avea 1 miliard de metri cubi în plus pe an asiguraţi prin această investiţie care ar compensa. Este vorba de 10%. Noi avem nevoie de 20% gaze din import şi sigur, la chestia aceasta se adaugă şi celelalte demersuri de asigurare a cantităţii necesare de gaz”, a mai afirmat premierul.

Potrivit acestuia, „în perimetrul de la Caragele (Buzău) există speranţe ca primele gaze să fie extrase în 2024, iar în perimetrul Neptun Deep mai devreme de finele anului 2026 – 2027 nu putem să sperăm că vom avea gaz din Marea Neagră”.

„Trebuie să recunoaştem că România este o ţară norocoasă, având această resursă deosebit de importantă în acest moment”, a mai afirmat premierul.

Rusia a sistat, începând de miercuri, livrarea de gaze către Polonia şi Bulgaria.

