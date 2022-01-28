Mircea Coșea: „Oricât de stabilă ar fi economia, viitorul nu este roz. Ne-am împrumutat 57 de miliarde de euro și plătim dobânzi de 4 miliarde pe an

Economistul Mircea Coșea spune că economia suferă, iar politicienii nu reușesc să ofere stabilitatea și încrederea de care românii de rând au nevoie, dar și mediul de afaceri.
„România are problemele ei, nu se pot nega. În actuala situație, guvernul încearcă, nu știu dacă va și reuși, să redreseze situația. În bugetul pentru anul acesta sunt 4 miliarde de euro pentru dobânzi la împrumuturile făcute în ultimii ani. Între 2018 și 2021 ne-am împrumutat 57 de miliarde de dolari. Această sumă trebuie să fie urmată de dobanzi. Adrian Câciu spune că situația nu este îngrijoratoare, pentru că s-au stabilizat indicii macroeconomici. Este dstul de greu de înțeles cum Cîțu poate să prezinte situația total diferit față de acum 3 luni, pentru că situația nu s-a schimbat. Ne spunea că suntem tigrii Europei, iar acum lucurile s-au schimbat. E o mare luptă în această coaliție, așa că nu trebuie să ne mai uităm la ei. Încă nu avem rezolvată problema facturilor, nici situația orașului Timișoara, un oraș înghețat și nu știm ce se întâmplă cu pensiile și PNRR. Este o derută generală în declarațiile politicienilor. Oricât de stabilă ar fi economia, în momentul de față, viitorul nu este roz. Explicațiile economice sunt bune pentru specialiști, pentru românii de rând nu au nicio valoare. Noi vedem cât au crescut prețurile la benzină și ce s-a întâmplat cu facuturile la energie”, a declarat economistul în emisiunea „Legile Puterii”.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
This info is priceless. How can I find out more?
Great site you have here but I was curious about if
you knew of any user discussion forums that cover
the same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get responses from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Thanks a lot!
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It will always be exciting to read content from other writers and
use a little something from their sites.
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation about this paragraph here at this
webpage, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.
Great delivery. Sound arguments. Keep up the great spirit.
I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading very slow
for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your
site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to
say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content
so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful
lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures. Maybe you could
space it out better?
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make seriously posts I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual publish incredible.
Fantastic activity!
Wow, superb blog format! How lengthy have you been running a blog for?
you make running a blog look easy. The total glance of your website is fantastic, as well as the
content material!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own blog and was curious what all is required to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Appreciate it
Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity in your post is simply great and i can suppose you’re knowledgeable on this subject.
Well along with your permission allow me to take hold of
your RSS feed to stay up to date with approaching post.
Thanks 1,000,000 and please carry on the rewarding work.
Ahaa, its good conversation on the topic of this piece of writing here at this webpage, I
have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.
Can I simply say what a relief to find somebody
that really knows what they are talking about on the internet.
You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
A lot more people need to read this and understand
this side of your story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular since you surely have
the gift.
Thanks , I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the best I’ve found
out so far. But, what concerning the bottom line?
Are you positive in regards to the supply?
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after
I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say superb blog!
Appreciation to my father who shared with me on the topic of this weblog,
this blog is truly remarkable.
Thank you for any other informative blog. The place else
may just I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal manner?
I’ve a project that I am just now operating on, and I
have been on the glance out for such information.
This piece of writing gives clear idea for the new
people of blogging, that in fact how to do blogging.
I visited many blogs however the audio feature
for audio songs present at this site is in fact superb.
Hey there exceptional website! Does running a blog similar to this
require a lot of work? I have no understanding of programming however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the
near future. Anyhow, if you have any suggestions or techniques for
new blog owners please share. I understand this is off topic however I simply wanted to ask.
Thank you!
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I will revisit yet again since i have bookmarked it. Money and freedom is
the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
You got a very superb website, Gladiola I discovered it through yahoo.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and
the rest of the site is also very good.
Right now it appears like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Ridiculous story there. What happened after?
Take care!
Thanks fοr shating your info. I really appreciаtе youг efforts ɑnd
Ӏ will be waitiung for your further post thanks once
again.
my web blօg … freebet Slot
I think the admin of this website is really working hard in favor of
his site, as here every material is quality based material.
of course like your website but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the
truth then again I will definitely come again again.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing
the other person’s blog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will
also do similar in support of you.
This is a topic which is close to my heart…
Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with
us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful items from you, man. I have take into account
your stuff prior to and you are simply extremely wonderful.
I really like what you have received here, really like what you are saying and the best way
by which you are saying it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it wise.
I cant wait to learn far more from you. That is actually a tremendous website.
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first
comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll
just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly
enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any tips for rookie blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hello.This article was really interesting, particularly because
I was searching for thoughts on this issue last Wednesday.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this
webpage; this webpage carries amazing and genuinely good stuff in support
of visitors.
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice
from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you
have any ideas or suggestions? Many thanks
Helpful information. Lucky me I discovered your site by chance, and I am
shocked why this coincidence didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe
guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website discusses
a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the
way!
If you are going for finest contents like me, only go to see this web page daily since it gives feature contents,
thanks