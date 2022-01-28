Mircea Coșea: „Oricât de stabilă ar fi economia, viitorul nu este roz. Ne-am împrumutat 57 de miliarde de euro și plătim dobânzi de 4 miliarde pe an

Economistul Mircea Coșea spune că economia suferă, iar politicienii nu reușesc să ofere stabilitatea și încrederea de care românii de rând au nevoie, dar și mediul de afaceri.

„România are problemele ei, nu se pot nega. În actuala situație, guvernul încearcă, nu știu dacă va și reuși, să redreseze situația. În bugetul pentru anul acesta sunt 4 miliarde de euro pentru dobânzi la împrumuturile făcute în ultimii ani. Între 2018 și 2021 ne-am împrumutat 57 de miliarde de dolari. Această sumă trebuie să fie urmată de dobanzi. Adrian Câciu spune că situația nu este îngrijoratoare, pentru că s-au stabilizat indicii macroeconomici. Este dstul de greu de înțeles cum Cîțu poate să prezinte situația total diferit față de acum 3 luni, pentru că situația nu s-a schimbat. Ne spunea că suntem tigrii Europei, iar acum lucurile s-au schimbat. E o mare luptă în această coaliție, așa că nu trebuie să ne mai uităm la ei. Încă nu avem rezolvată problema facturilor, nici situația orașului Timișoara, un oraș înghețat și nu știm ce se întâmplă cu pensiile și PNRR. Este o derută generală în declarațiile politicienilor. Oricât de stabilă ar fi economia, în momentul de față, viitorul nu este roz. Explicațiile economice sunt bune pentru specialiști, pentru românii de rând nu au nicio valoare. Noi vedem cât au crescut prețurile la benzină și ce s-a întâmplat cu facuturile la energie”, a declarat economistul în emisiunea „Legile Puterii”.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

