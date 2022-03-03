România se retrage din Banca Internaţională de Investiţii şi Banca Internaţională de Cooperare Economică

România se retrage din Banca Internaţională de Investiţii (BII) şi Banca Internaţională de Cooperare Economică (BICE), în mod coordonat cu Polonia, Cehia, Slovacia şi Bulgaria, a anunţat miercuri seara ministrul Finanţelor, Adrian Câciu, în cadrul reuniunii informale a Consiliului Afaceri Economice şi Financiare.
„România susţine ferm măsurile coordonate la nivel european în această criză şi este pe deplin angajată în implementarea tuturor sancţiunilor agreate. În actuala situaţie, este crucial ca toate Statele Membre să contribuie la apărarea valorilor noastre fundamentale. În acelaşi timp, trebuie să găsim soluţii rapide şi coordonate pentru a împărţi atât povara costurilor, cât şi pe cea a riscurilor care derivă din această criză”, a subliniat ministrul Finanţelor.
De asemenea, Adrian Câciu a apreciat că discuţia privind revizuirea Pactului de Creştere şi Stabilitate trebuie să reflecte abordarea flexibilă necesară în ceea ce priveşte investiţiile publice şi cheltuielile în domeniul apărării.
Miniştrii de Finanţe din Uniunea Europeană au avut miercuri un schimb de opinii privind coordonarea aspectelor economice şi financiare în contextul crizei din Ucraina, eveniment desfăşurat în regim de videoconferinţă.
Vicepreşedintele Comisiei Europene, Valdis Dombrovskis, a prezentat o informare cu privire la situaţia economică actuală şi impactul imediat sau anticipat al sancţiunilor europene impuse Federaţiei Ruse. De asemenea, comisarul european Paolo Gentiloni, preşedintele Băncii Centrale Europene, Christine Lagarde, preşedintele Băncii Europene de Investiţii, Werner Hoyer, şi directorul Mecanismului European de Stabilitate, Klaus Regling, au făcut o evaluare a efectului sancţiunilor atât asupra economiei ruseşti, cât şi asupra economiei europene.
Printre cele mai importante sancţiuni adoptate de Uniunea Europeană în domeniul financiar-bancar sunt îngheţarea activelor pentru 7 bănci ruseşti, interzicerea cumpărării de acţiuni în UE de către companiile de stat din Rusia, restricţionarea depozitelor cetăţenilor ruşi la maximum 100.000 euro în băncile europene, interzicerea cumpărării de bonduri europene de către Rusia şi îngheţarea rezervelor Băncii Centrale din Federaţia Rusă.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
I have read so many content concerning the blogger lovers however this piece of writing
is in fact a good post, keep it up.
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website
with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving
the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my
followers! Superb blog and wonderful design and style.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog.
You have some really good posts and I believe I would be a good
asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Regards!
I was able to find good advice from your blog posts.
Hello there, I do think your web site may be having web browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in Internet
Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to
provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great site!
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
Since the admin of this site is working, no question very rapidly
it will be well-known, due to its feature contents.
I don’t even understand how I ended up right here, however I thought
this put up was good. I do not realize who you’re however certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger for those who are not
already. Cheers!
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from
PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of
the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
constantly i used to read smaller articles or reviews which also clear their motive, and that is also happening
with this paragraph which I am reading at this place.
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I’m
happy that you just shared this useful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
It’s truly very difficult in this active life to listen news on Television, so
I only use the web for that reason, and take the most recent news.
I visited many blogs however the audio quality for audio songs current at this website is truly superb.
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any
issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Red Dead Redemption 2 Türkçe yama ile Rockstar firmasının ünlü Western temalı oyununu ile Türkçe olarak oynayabilirsiniz.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Türkçe yama çevirisi Epic Games ve Steam
sürümleri ile uyumlu olup tamamen ücretsiz olarak sitemizde siz değerli ziyaretçilerimizin hizmetine sunulmuştur.
Onlarca yama ve onlarca program eklentileri için sitemizi ziyaret etmeyi unutmayın.
I read this piece of writing fully regarding the difference of most up-to-date and preceding
technologies, it’s amazing article.
Hi there to all, the contents present at this web site are genuinely awesome
for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
I really love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own site and would love to know where you got this from or just what the
theme is named. Thank you!
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to
get that „perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Firefox.
Exceptional Blog!
Admiring the commitment you put into your website and detailed information you offer.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of
date rehashed information. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your
RSS feeds to my Google account.
Hey very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also?
I’m happy to find numerous useful information right here within the publish, we’d like work out more techniques on this regard,
thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the
other person’s weblog link on your page at proper place and other person will also do same for you.
Appreciating the persistence you put into your blog
and detailed information you provide. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the
same old rehashed information. Fantastic read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
“I suppose there may be too many M.B.A.s operating firms,” Tesla’s chief executive says.
For newest information you have to pay a visit world-wide-web and on web I found this web page
as a best site for newest updates.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this
article plus the rest of the site is really good.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a
article writer for your blog. You have some really good posts and I feel
I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the
load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a
link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Thank you!
It’s awesome to go to see this site and reading the views of all friends about this
paragraph, while I am also keen of getting know-how.
I savor, result in I found just what I was taking a look
for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great
day. Bye
Good day I am so grateful I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would
just like to say thanks for a incredible post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the
theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great job.
how ⅼong doеѕ deⅼta-8 thc get yoou һigh
My web blog – CBD Capsules Wholesale
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult
to get that „perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.
I must say you have done a very good job with this.
Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Firefox.
Outstanding Blog!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I’m
hoping to provide one thing back and help others like
you helped me.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying
to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to
use a few of your ideas!!
Wow, this piece of writing is pleasant, my sister is analyzing such things, so I am going to let know her.
Hey There. I discovered your blog the use
of msn. That is a really smartly written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your
useful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this web site is genuinely good and the visitors are genuinely sharing nice
thoughts.
There’s definately a lot to find out about this issue. I love all the points
you have made.
If some one wants expert view on the topic of blogging and site-building after that
i propose him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the nice work.
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue concerning this paragraph here at this blog,
I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting
at this place.
Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your website is extremely
helpful. Thank you for sharing!
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing such things, thus I am going to convey her.
I truly love your blog.. Great colors & theme. Did you build this site
yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my very own site
and want to know where you got this from or exactly what the theme is called.
Kudos!
As the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very quickly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I
will make sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back
later in life. I want to encourage you continue your great writing,
have a nice evening!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether thnis post is written byy
him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
Hi to every body, it’s my first visit of this website; this webpage carries amazing and really
excellent material in favor of visitors.
whаt d᧐еs deⅼta 8 thc look like
my web pagе :: CBD Capsules Wholesale
I every time used to read article in news papers but now as I am a user of
net so from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
What’s up to all, how is everything, I think every
one is getting more from this website, and your views are
nice for new people.
I have used Upwork to hire writers and web developers.
Freelancers, know that Fiverr Pro even lists local services
such as photography. Upwork operates differently than Fiverr.
Instead of browsing pre-defined gigs on Fiverr, Upwork asks you to Post
a Job describing your needs. Proof of their competency.
More US-based, thus native English speakers are
available on Upwork than Fiverr. By combining all your workers into one online team you use one workspace, one payment method and one list of your favorite
freelancers. There is no additional fee to use this feature.
The Fiverr for Business program brings together all your freelancers together making it easier to
manage your outsourced team and collaborate on projects.
This is a great platform that removes lots of the hassle of working with Fiverr freelancers on a project.
Generally, the quality of freelancers (and price) are higher than Fiverr.
Then qualified professionals will send estimates.
Top marketplace 2022 starmoon
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but
your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later on. All the best
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this post.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
Ahaa, its pleasant discussion about this post at this place at this website, I
have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of info.
I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
What’s up, its nice piece of writing about media print, we all be aware of media is a fantastic source of information.
Goodd website! I really love how it is simple on my eyes annd the
data aare well written. I am wondering how I might be notified
when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS
which mst do the trick! Have a great day!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a
new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on.
You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that
I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed
and I hope you write again soon!
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with helpful information to work on. You’ve
performed an impressive activity and our whole group shall be grateful to you.
Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must
say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good
internet hosting provider at a honest price? Kudos, I
appreciate it!
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website.
Studying this information So i am satisfied to convey that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling
I found out exactly what I needed. I most surely will make certain to do
not fail to remember this site and give it a look
on a continuing basis. http://majorleague-soccer.com
Amazing things here. I am very glad to look your article.
Thanks so much and I’m taking a look ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
These are in fact enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way
keep up wrinting.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a
famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But
maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with
it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1
or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Hey very interesting blog!
Thanks for finally talking about > România se retrage din Banca Internaţională de Investiţii şi Banca Internaţională de Cooperare Economică – Realitatea Financiară < Loved it!
I think this is one of the most important info for
me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The web site style is perfect, the
articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Ahaa, its good discussion about this post here at this website, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.
ABC Chile
Iquique, Chile
http://abc-chile.com ()
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for
your weblog. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good
asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off,
I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a
link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Many thanks!
Pculiar aｒticle, totally what I ԝɑs looking for.
My homepagе – túi xách nữ đeo chéo
Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must
say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider
at a honest price? Cheers, I appreciate it!
You’re so cool! I don’t believe I’ve read through a single thing like that before.
So wonderful to discover someone with some original thoughts on this topic.
Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that
is required on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!
I want to to thank you for this excellent read!! I absolutely
enjoyed every little bit of it. I have got you book-marked to
check out new stuff you post…
Whats up this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I
wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes which will make the biggest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
Saved as a favorite, I love your website!
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also visit
this website on regular basis to take updated from most recent information.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the best blogs online.
I am going to recommend this website!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I believed this publish was great.
I don’t recognise who you’re however certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger if you
aren’t already. Cheers!
Your style is very unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I will just book mark this web site.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your
broadcast offered bright clear idea
Remarkable! Its really awesome article, I have got much
clear idea about from this post.
It is not my first time to visit this website, i am visiting this site dailly and obtain fastidious
data from here daily.
Great web site you have here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours nowadays.
I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Hi, all is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts,
that’s really fine, keep up writing.
I’ll right away seize your rss feed as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Please allow me realize so that I may just
subscribe. Thanks.
Inspiring story there. What happened after? Good luck!
Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn.
That is an extremely smartly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your
useful information. Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly
comeback.
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after reading through some of the post I realized
it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking
and checking back frequently!
I all the time used to study article in news papers but now
as I am a user of net so from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
Amazing issues here. I’m very happy to look
your post. Thank you a lot and I’m looking forward to touch
you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your website
accidentally, and I’m surprised why this twist of fate didn’t happened earlier!
I bookmarked it.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this web site is genuinely good.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable info
to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire
community will be grateful to you.