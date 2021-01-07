Premierul Florin Cîțu, despre revenirea economiei în V: ”Vom avea o economie puternică și mai eficientă de care să beneficieze TOȚI românii!”

Premierul Florin Cîțu a spus, joi, că reformele pe care le vor implementa guvernanții, împreună cu tot ce s-a făcut în 2020, garantează o creștere economică solidă în 2021.
”În 2020 am stopat căderea economiei generată de criză de sănătate și am generat cea mai rapidă revenire din istorie după o perioadă de criză. O revenire a economiei în V.
Reformele pe care le vom implementa în acest guvern, împreună cu tot ce am făcut în 2020, garantează o creștere economică solidă în 2021.
Vom avea o economie puternică și mai eficientă de care să beneficieze TOȚI românii!”, a transmis Florin Cîțu, joi.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
