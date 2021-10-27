Ciucă a cedat în fața PSD: Generalul a scos steagul alb în fața CIUMEI ROȘII și a oferit 8 ministere: Cum s-au împărțit portofoliile

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a cedat în fața PSD. PNL a bătut palma cu PSD și a oferit 8 ministere. Marcel Ciolacu ar urma să fie șeful Camerei Deputaților.

PSD ia Finanțele, Transporturile, Sănătatea și alte 5 ministere. Potrivit unor surse Realitatea PLUS, la Finanțe ar urma să fe numit Eugen Teodorovici, la Sănătate – Alexandru Rafila, la Transporturi – Sorin Grindeanu, iar la Interne – Gabriela Firea.

Klaus Iohannis a vrut 3 ministere pentru el: Este vorba despre Educație, Apărare și Externe.

