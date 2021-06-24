OLAF, Oficiul anti-fraudă al Uniunii Europene, investighează modul în care România a cheltuit peste un miliard de euro în proiectele de dezvoltare a Deltei Dunării. În egală măsură, în această perioadă se desfășoară un audit complex privind cheltuirea banilor europeni, potrivit Realitatea Plus.
Banii au fost alocați țării noastre printr-un program de mediu la nivel european.
Fondurile, de peste 1,1 miliarde de euro, sunt destinate dezvoltării comunităților din Tulcea și Delta Dunării și ridicării nivelului de trai.
Mai multe anchete jurnalistice au arătat însă că o mare parte din bani a fost cheltuită în mod defectuos.
OLAF s-a autosesizat și va face propriul audit. Suspiciunile sunt de utilizare abuzivă a fondurilor europene în cadrul mecanismului ITI Delta Dunării.
Până la aflarea concluziilor anchetei, alocarea fondurilor a fost întreruptă.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
What’s up, this weekend is good for me, for the reason that this
point in time i am reading this fantastic informative piece of writing here at my house.
Marvelous, what a webpage it is! This website gives valuable
facts to us, keep it up.
I thionk that what you published made a great deal of sense.
However, what abbout this? what if you added a little
information? I am not saying your information is not good.,
but what if you added a title that makes peokple want more?
I mean UE verifică banii cheltuiți de România în Deltă – ancheta vizează peste
1 miliard de euro – Realitatea Financiară is kinda plain. You might glance at Yahoo’s
front page and note how tuey create post titles to grab viewers to open the links.
Yoou might try adding a video or a picture or two to grab
readers interested aboutt everything’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it
could make your posts a little bit more interesting.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i
came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things
to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Just wished to stress I am just lucky I happened upon your site. https://ketodietplanus.com/
This is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate info… Thanks for
sharing this one. A must read post!
Many thanks really helpful. Will certainly share website with my
buddies. https://ketorecipesnew.com/
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your
intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be
giving us something enlightening to read?
Also visit my web-site … delta 8 THC gummies
I’m extremely impressed along with your writing skills and also with the layout for your blog.
Is that this a paid theme or didd you customize it your self?
Anyway keep up the nice high quality writing, it iss rare to seee a
nice blog like this one nowadays..
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine
but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good
blog!
Hello mates, its great post on the topic of tutoringand
fully explained, keep it up all the time.
Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. That is a very well
written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your
helpful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it
was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any tips and hints for newbie blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Good way of explaining, and fastidious article to obtain information about
my presentation subject matter, which i am going to deliver in university.
I was able to find good advice from your blog articles.
Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a
new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You
have done a outstanding job!