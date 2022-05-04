Ministrul Energiei a dat asigurări că în România nu se va înregistra o penurie de carburanți – Importăm 30% din necesarul de consum din Rusia

Ministrul Energiei – Virgil Popescu a dat asigurări că în România nu se va înregistra o penurie de carburanți, în condițiile în care UE propune oprirea importurilor de petrol din Rusia, conform unui pachet de sacțiuni discutat miercuri.
Virgil Popescu spune că firmele petroliere iau în calcul achiziţionarea de petrol din alte surse și a enumarat drept potențiale furnizoare statele OPEC, Azerbaidjanul sau Kazahstanul.
România importă cam 30% din necesarul de consum din Rusia, iar Virgil Popescu crede că nu vor exista probleme în compensarea acestei cantități.
În privința aprovizionării cu gaze naturale nu vor fi probleme, în condițiile în care în prezent, în sezonul cald, companiile din România extrag mai mult decât se consumă, iar pentru aprovizionare există două noi rute, de la începutul acestui an, iar în a doua jumătate a anului în sistem vor intra noi cantități de gaze din Marea Neagră, potrivit ministrului Energiei.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
