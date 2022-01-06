Ministrul Economiei: Facem un pas în plus în accesarea banilor pentru investiții prin PNRR. Dăm startul depunerii de proiecte pentru investiții inovative în microelectronică

”Este evident interesul European, dar și potentialul național având rezervate 500 milioane EURO pentru dezvoltarea microelectronicii în România prin PNRR. Ecosistemul care va fi sprijinit pentru realizarea acestui tip de investiție include întreprinderi mari, IMM-uri, cercetarea instituțională, cercetarea academică și sistemul educațional la toate nivelele. În acest sens, sunt sprijinite două paliere importante: pe de o parte cercetarea aplicată și de cealaltă parte, transpunerea rezultatelor cercetării în piață prin facilitarea “first industrial deployment”, a declarat Florin Spătaru, ministrul economiei.
Ministerul Economiei pregătește primul apel de depunere proiecte pentru procesoare cu consum redus de energie și cipuri semiconductoare – IPCEI ME-CT, finanțate prin Programul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR), estimat în perioada 10 ianuarie 2022 – 4 februarie 2022.
Aplicațiile, redactate în limba engleză, se vor transmite în perioada 17 ianuarie – 04 februarie 2022 la Ministerul Economiei (conform Metodologiei), urmând ca după recepționare, până la data de 10 februarie 2022, să fie solicitate clarificări.
Desemnarea proiectelor naționale și alocarea fondurilor rezervate în Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență, ținând seama de mijloacele financiare disponibile, va fi definitivată în urma deciziei Comisiei Europene și printr-o Hotărâre de Guvern privind participarea României în IPCEI ME/CT.
Uniunea Europeană a definit componentele și sistemele microelectronice ca fiind condiția esențială a unei digitalizări sustenabile. Investițiile prevăzute vor fi implementate, în principal, prin participarea sau asocierea într-un proiect important de interes comun european (IPCEI-ME), la care și-au manifestat intenția de a participa 19 State Membre ale Uniunii Europene, inclusiv România, pentru a răspunde provocărilor tehnologice, societale și de securitate în Europa.
Prin finanțările prevăzute în PNRR, România are posibilitatea să contribuie la eforturile europene, bazându-se pe tradiția sa în domeniu, pe existența unor centre de excelență și pe unitățile industriale ale căror activități contribuie la lanțul valoric al microelectronicii și tehnologiei comunicațiilor.
Vor beneficia de sprijin financiar proiectele cu o puternică componentă inovatoare, care pot include și investiții necesare pentru realizarea primei aplicări industriale. Acestea trebuie să se integreze în obiectivele definite la nivel european pentru IPCEI ME/CT și să poată fi incluse într-una din cele patru teme ale acestuia: anume Sense, Think, Act și Communicate.
