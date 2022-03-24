Cum vede Germania cererea Rusiei de a plăti gazele în ruble: „Este egală cu rezlilierea contractului”

Rusia a vrut să lovească în „statele ostile”, adică cele care i-au impus sancțiuni economice, și vrea ca gazele să fie achitate în ruble. Germania este destul de tranșantă și spune că această cerință este egală cu rezilierea contractului.
Germania consideră o „ruptură a contractului” solicitarea Rusiei ca statele Uniunii Europene să nu-i mai plătească gazele naturale în euro sau dolari, ci în ruble, a declarat miercuri la o conferinţă de presă ministrul german al economiei, Robert Habeck, scrie Agerpres.
„Urmează să discutăm cu partenerii noştri europeni asupra modului în care vom răspunde acestei cereri”, a adăugat oficialul german. Chestiunea ar putea fi discutată de liderii europeni la summitul lor de joi şi vineri.
Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a anunţat mai devreme că Rusia nu va mai accepta plăţi în dolari sau euro pentru livrările sale de gaze naturale către „ţările ostile” şi a dat termen autorităţilor ruse o săptămână să pună la punct un nou sistem de plăţi în ruble.
Decizia este o replică a Moscovei la sancţiunile occidentale ce i-au fost impuse după invadarea Ucrainei, în special îngheţarea activelor Rusiei în străinătate, măsură prin care statele occidentale au blocat accesul Rusiei la circa 300 de miliarde de dolari din rezervele sale valutare sau în aur, măsură descrisă de Moscova drept un „furt”.
Preşedintele rus a asigurat însă statele europene că Rusia le va furniza în continuare gaze în volumele şi la preţurile convenite, conform contractelor încheiate.
Guvernul rus a adoptat pe 8 martie o listă cu ţări „neprietenoase”, în urma sancţiunilor impuse Rusiei după invazia acesteia împotriva Ucrainei. Pe listă se regăsesc SUA, Canada, ţările UE, Marea Britanie şi alte ţări europene nemembre ale UE şi din Asia de Sud şi Sud-Est care s-au raliat sancţiunilor.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend
your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog
website? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast
offered bright clear idea
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check
again here frequently. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Heya are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world
but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This post posted at this web page is truly pleasant.
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year
and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello, I would like to subscribe for this blog to obtain latest
updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of info.
I’m satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Yes! Finally something about 안전 사설 토토 사이트.
Have you ever considered about adding a little
bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all.
Nevertheless imagine if you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, „pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this website
could definitely be one of the best in its niche. Excellent blog!
Good replies in return of this issue with genuine arguments and explaining everything on the topic of that.