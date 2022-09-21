CRIZĂ în energie – Klaus Iohannis: „Este etic să facem enconomii rezonabile acolo unde putem fiecare. Și eu le practic la mine acasă”

Klaus Iohannis – președintele României spune că face economii în perioada aceasta de criză energetică. Președintele a declarat, marți, de la New York, faptul că în România nu va exista criză a alimentelor și nici raționalizarea mâncării.

„Nu cred că în România vom avea o criză a alimentelor. Vom avea o creștere a prețurilor. Pentru români nu trebuie să apară așa semne de întrebare, nu vom raționaliza alimentele, dar Guvernul trebuie să se străduiască să țină prețurile la un nivel pe care românii și-l pot permite”, a spus Klaus Iohannis.

Întrebat cum face economie, președintele a răspuns: „Cred că a face economie într-o vreme în care criza din energie este evidentă lucrurile sunt destul de simple: trebuie să evităm să risipim energia. Când plecăm de acasă putem să permitem ca locuința să fie mai rece, putem stinge lumina, să scoatem aparatele din priză. Nu ne dorim și nu se va întâmpa ca românii să stea în frig, dar este etic să facem enconomii rezonabile acolo unde putem fiecare acasă. Și eu le practic la mine acasă”.

