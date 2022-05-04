Purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului – Dan Cărbunaru a declarat, miercuri, că Guvernul României îşi menţine angajamentul de aderare la zona euro, însă, în prezent, eforturile se axează pe măsurile de susţinere economică şi socială ca urmare a efectelor pandemiei COVID-19 şi pe diminuarea consecinţelor generate de conflictul militar din Ucraina.
Purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului a arătat că politica fiscal-bugetară pe termen mediu este orientată către reducerea graduală a deficitului bugetar, în condiţiile urmăririi obiectivelor de redresare economică.
Construcţia bugetară pentru anul 2022 are în vedere o ţintă de deficit bugetar în termeni ESA de 6,2% din PIB.
Guvernul a aprobat, miercuri, programul de convergenţă 2022-2025, care are la bază prevederile Strategiei fiscal-bugetare pentru perioada 2022-2024 şi prognoza cadrului macroeconomic pe termen mediu 2022-2025.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Thank you for sharing this information. I read your blog and I can’t stop my self to read your full blog. Again Thanks and Best of luck to your next Blog in future. 안전토토사이트
Fantastic work! This really can be the kind of data which needs to really be shared round the internet. Shame on Google for perhaps not placement this specific informative article much higher! I’ll look for more of your posts. And I think my writing on the topic you wrote will help you. I hope you come to my blog and read it. 메이저토토사이트
I am truly responsible for examining your impeccable and well-organized articles. Perhaps you spend a lot of time and effort on blogs. I look forward to bookmarking it and researching new articles. 안전토토사이트
Megagame สล็อตออนไลน์ อันดับ 1 ทางเข้าเล่น สล็อต แตกง่ายที่สุด เกม พีจี แตกบ่อย โปรโมชั่น โบนัส และ ฟรีเครดิต สล็อตออนไลน์สูงสุด ต้องhttps://megaslotgame.com/ ทุกอย่างผ่าน ระบบ อัตโนมัติ