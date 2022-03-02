Vladimir Putin a semnat un decret ce afectează toți rușii: Interdicție totală pentru orice cetățean al țării

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a semnat marți, 1 martie, un decret prin care a interzice scoaterea din Rusia a valutei cu o valoare de peste 10 000 de dolari, începând cu 2 martie, scrie tass.
Putin a semnat un decret privind măsuri temporare pentru a asigura stabilitatea financiară a Federației Ruse.
Din 2 martie, președintele a interzis exportul de numerar străin în valoare de peste 10 mii de dolari SUA din Rusia. Tot din 2 martie, a fost instituită o procedură specială pentru tranzacțiile referitoare la acțiuni și imobile cu persoane străine din țări neprietenoase.
Putin a mai ordonat să nu aplice noi restricții privind tranzacțiile cu persoane străine și valută străină către Banca Centrală a Federației Ruse.
Putin a ordonat, luni, implementarea unor măsuri-șoc pentru ca rubla să facă față sancțiunilor economice impuse de Occident după invadarea Ucrainei. Rubla s-a depreciat la niveluri istorice în fața dolarului american și a euro în urma sancțiunilor.
De asemenea, exportatorii ruşi vor trebui să convertească în ruble 80% din veniturile lor în valută obţinute de la 1 ianuarie şi să continue să menţină un nivel de 80% al lichidităţilor în ruble în viitor, conform Reuters.
Anunţarea acestor măsuri şoc vine într-un moment în care economia rusă încearcă se se apere în faţa sancţiunilor anunţate de ţările occidentale ca reacţie la invadarea Ucrainei de către Rusia.
SUA, ţările din Uniunea Europeană şi alte state au anunţat că vor exclude unele bănci ruse din sistemul internaţional de plăţi bancare SWIFT şi orice tranzacţie cu Banca Centrală a Rusiei.
Această ultimă măsură urmăreşte să neutralizeze o parte din uriaşele rezerve de valută pe care Rusia le-a acumulat în ultimii ani, în special datorită veniturilor din petrol.
Vânzarea de valută este unul din principalele instrumente folosite de ţările care vor să îşi susţină moneda naţională. Rubla s-a prăbuşit, luni, la niveluri record în faţa dolarului şi a euro.
Sancţiunile occidentale au determinat deja Banca Centrală a Rusiei să majoreze masiv dobânda cheie, cu 10,5 puncte procentuale, până la 20%, pentru a reduce inflaţia.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
