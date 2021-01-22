Restaurantele, teatrele, cinematografele și sălile de jocuri se redeschid începând de luni în Capitală

Reprezentanții Comitetului pentru Situații de Urgență au decis să se redeschidă restaurantele, cinematografele și sălile de joc în Capitală, după ce rata incidenței a rămas sub trei la mia de locuitori pentru a treia zi consecutiv. ”Recomandăm cetățenilor municipiului București prudență”, a îndemnat prefectul Traian Berbeceanu, relatează realitatea.net
Restaurantele, teatrele, cinematografele și sălile de jocuri vor fi redeschise începând de luni în Capitală. Astfel, în ședința CMBSU s-a decis intrarea în vigoare a relaxării restricțiilor începând abia de luni, pentru a nu se produce haos în acest sfârșit de săptămână.
De la începutul săptămânii viitoare se redeschid la interior, în limita a 30% din capacitate, barurile, restaurantele, cinematografele, teatrele și sălile de jocuri de noroc.
”Incepand de luni, 25 ianuarie, de la ora 00.00 vor fi relaxate mai multe masuri restrictive:
Domeniul HORECA: Restaurantele, barurile, cafenelele, vor funcționa în intervalul orar 06.00-21.00 la o capacitate de maxim 30%, în salile de spectacole, teatre, cinema, o să fie permis accesul publicului în limita a 30% din capacitate, operatorii licențiați pentru jocuri de noroc vor putea funcționa cu 30% din capacitatea sălilor.
Recomandăm cetățenilor municipiului București prudență. Și autoritățile sunt prudente și acesta este motivul pentru care am decis ca aceste măsuri să fie relaxate de luni. Am hotărât intensificarea controalelor pentru a ne asigura că sunt respectate normele în vigoare”, a spus prefectul Capitalei – Traian Berbeceanu.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
