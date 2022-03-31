Legile Puterii | Adrian Câciu: Economia a fost un dezastru în trimestrul 4. Efectele puteau fi și mai rele de atât

Ministrul Finațelor Adrian Câciu a declarat, miercuri seara, în cadrul emisiunii Legile Puterii, de la Realitatea PLUS, că „economia a încetinit brusc în trimestrul 3, iar în trimestrul 4 a fost o dezămagire”, adăugând că, atunci când ai aceste semnale, indiferent de costuri, trebuie să aduci un boost în economie”.
„Efectele economice vin peste noi zi de zi. Pachetul social care s-a dat. Nu discut de alte măsuri, pe surse. Decidem în Guvern care sunt măsurile care vor fi alese.
Măsurile ce se vor lua vor fi măsuri țintite. Nu trebuie venit cu măsuri care să nu aibă efect. Avem la dispoziție 14 miliarde euro aproape necheltuite. Mare parte din aceste măsuri urmează să fie susținute din fonduri UE. Nu văd acest pachet ca fiind ultimul din acest an. E un pachet de măsuri de primă instanță. Să se poată interveni și mai târziu în functie și de evoluție, și de modul în care Comisia Europeană va înțelege să sprijine țările.
Cadrul temporar nou de ajutoare de stat, flexibilitatea pe fonduri UE avută deja la dispoziție, care să permită restructurarea mecanismelor folosite deja în pandemie, dar la care nu au fost cheltuiți toți banii. CE s-a mișcat foarte repede și asta s-a văzut”, a afirmat Câciu.
VEZI ȘI: Adrian Câciu: România este o țară foarte sigură. Comisia Europeană va veni cu noi măsuri pe energie
Ministrul a nominalizat și două reușite pe care le-a înregistrat de la preluarea portofoliului de titular la Finanțe, respectiv relația foarte bună cu Bnaca Monetară și cu Comisia Europeană. „Toate ecofin-urile sunt ținute de ministru”, a spus Câciu, adăugând că speră ca acest plan de măsuri să fie pus în dezbatere publică și apoi aprobat cât mai repede cu putință.
„Îl văd că pe un plan de primă etapă pentru că economia va evolua. Dacă nu iei măsuri la timp, pățim ce s-a întâmplat la finalul anului trecut”, a arătat el.
Întrebat ce sumă estimează că va cheltui pentru plata dobânzii, ministrul a răspuns că este prevăzută în startegia fiscală suma de 22 de miliarde lei ca sumă nominală.
ALTE DECLARAȚII ALE MINISTRULUI
– Dobânzile țin de raitingul de țară și de inflație. Dacă raitingul e neschimbat, atunci componenta care influențează este inflația. Dobânzile sunt real negative, respectiv mai mici decât inflația. Dacă dobânzile sunt mai mari decât inflația, vine o criză.
– Despre stabilitatea economică a României – există, cu condiția să nu ne oprim din intervenția pozitivă asupra economiei. Dincolo de sumele date sau lăsate economiei, vine încă o schemă de ajutoare de stat.
– Deficitul bugetar, în contextul în care ne mai liniștim, să îl ducem unde ne-am propus. Cât privește datoria publică, e important să înțelegem că nu suntem doar o societate de consum.
– România își va reveni în acest an pe 2 componete, care îi vor da creștere – construcțiile și agricultură. Acolo trebuie introduși bani rapid.
– Măsuri de ajustare pe contracte pentru lucrările în derulare astfel încât să fie încheiate. De multe ori România și-a propus investiții doar pe hârtie. Blocaje – prețurile, legislația – aceste lucruri trebuie făcute.
– Pensionari: vor fi măsuri în acest an pentru ei, nu aș putea să spun la ce moment. A venit peste noi acest conflict cu costuri foarte mari și trebuie să stabilizăm acest lucru. Să trecem peste această perioada. Să vedem ce spațiu fiscal reușim să realizăm. Paradoxal, în România este încă criză de forță de muncă. Avem și forță de muncă activă, pe de o parte, și necalificată. Soluția ar fi acele vouchere de calificare pentru companii, fiecare antreprenor să își pregătească cel mai bine salariatul.
– Lege offshore – să fie aprobată destul de curând, cu toate modificările propuse.
– Reușim în acest an să repornim motoarele economiei, să ne facem bine prin noi înșine? – Cred că vom reuși să depășim anumite chestiuni. Timpul vine și le rezolvă. Așa cum obișnuiam să spun încă dinainte de a fi ministru, și lucrurile care apar rele au părțile lor bune.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Excellent post. I will be facing a few of
these issues as well..
I simply could not leave your website prior to suggesting
that I extremely enjoyed the usual info a person supply to your visitors?
Is gonna be back continuously in order to check out new posts
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will
be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Great post.
This article is really a nice one it assists new internet visitors, who are wishing for blogging.
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does building a well-established blog such as yours take a large amount of work?
I am completely new to writing a blog however I do write in my journal daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share
my personal experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and include approximately all vital infos.
I’d like to see extra posts like this .
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers
I’d like to thɑnk youu for the efforts you’ve put in writing this websitе.
I amm hoping to view the same high-graɗe contеnt by you in tһe future as
weⅼl. In truth, your creative wriing abilities haѕ motіvated me to get my own site now 😉
My ᴡeb ѕite – travel destination Highliցht (https://www.sherpapedia.org/index.php?title=user:rodwimberly8)
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
I’m hoping to view the same high-grade content by you in the future as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own site now 😉
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and
found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & aid different customers like its helped me.
Great job.
These are truly impressive ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
What’s up friends, how is everything, and
what you desire to say about this piece of writing,
in my view its in fact remarkable in support of me.
You have very good info right here.
https://latestsouthafricajobs.com/author/aubretteislaot/
Very good post. I certainly love this website. Continue
the good work!
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I am quite sure I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout
out and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your posts.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with
the same topics? Thanks!
I’d like to find out more? I’d want to find out more details.
Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what a data!
existing here at this webpage, thanks admin of this web site.
After exploring a few of the articles on your
web page, I honestly like your way of writing a blog.
I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my website as well and
let me know your opinion.
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess
I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any helpful hints for novice
blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes which will make the
largest changes. Many thanks for sharing!
Thanks for finally talking about > Legile Puterii |
Adrian Câciu: Economia a fost un dezastru în trimestrul 4.
Efectele puteau fi și mai rele de atât – Realitatea Financiară < Liked it!
This design is spectacular! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Tһіs post is in fact a good ᧐ne it helps nnew net people, who arгe wishing in favo of blogging.
Ꮋere iis my blog post :: https://54.255.0.138/
Hi, I do think this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to come back yet again since i have
saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is
the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design.
Wonderful choice of colors!
great submit, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not understand this.
You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before ending I
am reading this great paragraph to increase my knowledge.
Howdy! This post could not be written any better! Looking at
this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually kept preaching about
this. I most certainly will send this article to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Hello, I believe your web site may be having browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I take a look at your website in Safari, it looks fine
but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Apart from that, wonderful site!
I was extremely pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!!
I definitely savored every bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new information on your site.
Wow, marvelous weblog layout! How long have you been running a blog for?
you make blogging look easy. The full glance of your website is magnificent, as smartly as the content
material!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on 비트 코인 게임.
Regards
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site daily, this site is actually pleasant
and the viewers are genuinely sharing good thoughts.
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of
valuable familiarity on the topic of unexpected feelings.
Somebody essentially help to make significantly posts I would state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
I amazed with the analysis you made to make this
particular post amazing. Excellent job!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw
away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to
read?
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this outstanding blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with
my Facebook group. Talk soon!
whoah this weblog is great i really like reading your posts.
Stay up the great work! You understand, lots of persons are looking round for this information, you can aid them greatly.
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, simply go to see this web page all the time for the reason that it
offers quality contents, thanks
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to finding out
about your web page for a second time.
I know this site presents quality depending articles or reviews and other material, is there any other site which provides these information in quality?
When someone writes an post he/she retains the plan of
a user in his/her brain that how a user can understand it.
Thus that’s why this paragraph is great. Thanks!
My relatives always say that I am wasting my time here at net,
but I know I am getting knowledge every day by reading such nice
articles or reviews.
There is definately a great deal to learn about this subject.
I really like all the points you have made.
Good web site you have got here.. It’s hard
to find high-quality writing like yours these days. I truly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
Физкульт-привет
Увидел очень неплохой ресурс, сами посмотритет, , вот тут много полезного контента об интересных товарах
Уверен вас должно это заинтересовать
Частенько делаю заказы тут в своем городе
Сам убедись, зайди на этот и убедишься
my web blog … металлопрокат купить