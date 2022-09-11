Fostul premier Nicolae Văcăroiu. Eu n-aș fi acceptat liberalizarea pieței energiei, nici închiderea termocentralelor

Majorările anunțate de PSD și PNL nu rezolvă problema românilor care trăiesc de pe o zi pe alta. Declarația a fost făcută de fostul premier Nicolae Văcăroiu, în exclusivitate pentru Realitatea PLUS. În România nu se poate trăi cu o pensie de 1000 de lei, susține fostul premier care crede că românii încă plătesc greșelile din anii 90. Inflația din prezent este mare, însă țara s-a confrunta și cu o inflație de 300%, iar guvernanții au ținut situația sub control, reamintește Văcăroiu. Acesta a criticat și liberalizarea prețului la energie.
„Este greu să iei decizii, dar trebuie luate. Sper ca premierul Nicolae Ciucă, pe care-l văd bine intenționat, va găsi formulele cele mai adecvate. Eu sunt mai pragmatic, mai dur. Ca premier mă refer, în ultima perioada eu nu aș fi acceptat liberalizarea prețurilor la combustibil, la produse startegice precum energie și gaze. Chiar și acum se poate introduce stare de urgenta si spunem „domnule, ăsta trebuie să fie nivelul tău de profit, nu de 300%”. Cum vă explicați că în perioada de criză majoră cei din energie și gaze fac profituri de nu știu ce să facă cu ele”, a declarat fostul premier Nicolae Văcăroiu.
SE POATE TRĂI ÎN ROMÂNIA CU O MIE DE LEI?
„În niciun caz. Gândiți-vă la pensionari, fiecare are câte o mică boală, care înseamnă medicamente obligatorii. Nu mai pun la scocoteală vacanțele, nu îi prea vedeți pe cei cu salariu minim la mare sau la munte. Viata e aproape imposibila, ce sa faci cu 1600 de lei? Dacă te duci la magazin acum, faci cumpărături cât să umpli 2 sacoșe și apoi ce faci toata luna? „
„După calculele mele, puterea de cumpărare a populației, în general în ultimii 10 ani, a scăzut cu peste 45%. Pe cale de consecință, măsurile de majorare sunt binevenite, orice ban este binevenit, dar trebuie să țineți cont de faptul că dacă acei bani nu mai au valoare, pentru că prețurile s-au majorat de 3 ori, cum să se descurce?(…) Eu personal aș face orice pentru a reface puterea de cumpărare a populației. Sigur că nu peste noapte, chiar si un 15% (majorare a pensiilor – N.R.) acum e ceva, dar nu rezolvă problema”, a precizat Văcăroiu.
În domeniul inflației nu guvernul este principalul responsbail, ci BNR
„Când am format guvernul (1992 – N.R), nu aveam membri de partid. Am făcut un cabinet de profesioniști, cei mai buni oameni în fiecare domeniu, au fost miniștri sau secretari de stat.
V-AȚI AȘTEPTAT CA UN MILITAR SĂ CONDUCĂ UN GUVERN?
„Nu as spune ca este o situație rea. Partidele politice nu reușesc să se pună de comun acord pe o serie de decizii care trebuie luate.
AU TRECUT PESTE 30 DE ANI DE LA REVOLUȚIE, V-AȚI AȘTEPTAT SĂ ARATE AȘA ROMÂNIA?
În niciun caz. Greșelile din toata perioada aceasta se plătesc și se vor plăti în continuare. Discutăm despre cum să progresăm, sunt colective care discută programul de reindustrializare a României. Le-am spus și nu le-a convenit: „I-ați intrebat pe cei de afara, că se cam face așa cum spun ei – Romania e acceptată să faca dezvoltare economică?”.
Pe mine m-a deranjat când România s-a angajat să închida termocentralele pe cărbune. Este cea mai mare greșeală care s-a putut face. Nu uitați că energia termica și electrică pe cărbune sunt 40% din energia România,” a afirmat fostul premier Nicolae Văcăroiu, într-un interviu în exclusivitate pentru Realitatea Plus, realizat de Cătălina Mănoiu.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
