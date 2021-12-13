Dan Vîlceanu: România a îndeplinit 6 obiective din PNRR și că până la finalul anului vor mai fi atinse 21 de obiective

Ministrul Fondurilor Europene, Dan Vîlceanu, a anunțat vineri că România a îndeplinit 6 obiective din cadrul PNRR. „Până la finalul anului, mai sunt 21 de jaloane, dar le vom îndeplini fără emoții”, a precizat Vîlceanu.
Guvernul a aprobat vineri ordonanța care stabilește modul în care pot fi cheltuiți banii din PNRR.
„Ordonanța specifică modul în care banii vor circula, este diferit circuitul față de cel al fondurilor europene… Ca element de noutate, anumite investiții vor fi efectuate prin agențiile de dezvoltare regională, mă refer la câteva investiții din cadrul componentelor social, sănătate și educație”, a spus Dan Vîlceanu.
Ministrul Fondurilor Europene a dezvăluit faptul că România a îndeplinit 6 obiective din PNRR și că până la finalul anului vor mai fi atinse 21 de obiective.
„Le vom îndeplini, nu am emoții foarte mari…. Monitorizăm îndeaproape, nu sunt elemente care să ne pună pe gânduri”, a explicat ministrul Vîlceanu.
Dacă vor fi probleme în realizarea investițiilor se poate ajunge până la rezilierea contractelor, a precizat Vîlceanu.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
