Turiştii nerezidenţi sosiţi în România au cheltuit 190,4 milioane de lei în trimestrul trei din acest an

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

95.000 de turiști nerezidenți au vizitat țara noastră în trimestrul al treilea, cheltuielile acestora însumând 190,4 milioane de lei, respectiv 2.005 lei/persoană, potrivit datelor Institutului Național de Statistică (INS). 

59,8% dintre turiștii nerezidenți au venit în România în principal în scop de afaceri, inclusiv pentru a participa la congrese, conferinţe, cursuri, târguri şi expoziţii. Cheltuielile acestora au reprezentat 60,3% din total.

În perioada menționată, 40,2% dintre turiştii nerezidenţi sosiţi în țara noastră au călătorit în scop particular, în principal pentru vacanţe (60%) şi pentru vizitarea prietenilor şi rudelor (16,6%). Călătoriile în scop particular includ călătoriile pentru vacanţe, cumpărături, evenimente culturale şi sportive, vizitarea prietenilor şi rudelor, tratament medical, religie, tranzit şi alte activităţi.

Potrivit datelor INS, din totalul cheltuielilor pentru afaceri, ponderea cea mai mare o reprezintă cele pentru cazare (54,2%), fiind preferată în special cazarea cu mic dejun inclus (85,2% din totalul cheltuielilor pentru cazare). Cheltuielile turiştilor nerezidenţi în restaurante şi baruri au fost de 16,1%, iar cele pentru cumpărături au reprezentat 14,1%. Din totalul cheltuielilor pentru cumpărături, 52,8% au fost destinate alimentelor şi băuturilor, iar 25,5% cadourilor şi suvenirurilor. Cheltuielile pentru închirierea de autoturisme au avut o pondere de 58,2% din totalul cheltuielilor pentru transport, iar cheltuielile pentru acces în parcuri de distracţii, târguri, cazinouri, săli de jocuri mecanice au reprezentat 38,7% din totalul cheltuielilor pentru recreere.

Din totalul turiștilor nerezidenţilor sosiţi în România, 41,3% şi-au organizat singuri sejurul, iar 34,5% prin agenţii de turism. 67,5% dintre aceștia au venit în țara noastră cu avionul, în timp ce 26,4% au utilizat autoturisme proprii, 4,3% autocare şi autobuze, iar 1,8% au sosit cu alte mijloace de transport (tren, ambarcaţiuni fluviale, autoturisme închiriate, motociclete etc.).

 

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

59 COMENTARII

