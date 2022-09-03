Tensiunile în Coaliția de guvernământ CRESC! Rareș Bogdan: Mărirea pensiilor cu 16%. Dacă nu se găsește resursa bugetară, Câciu să plece acasă

Liberalii pun tunurile pe PSD. De data aceasta motivul disensiunilor îl reprezintă majorarea pensiilor. Primi-vicepreședintele PNL Rareș Bogdan a declarat, sâmbătă, în cadrul emisiunii „Deschide lumea”, de la Realitatea

„PNL dorește mărirea pensiilor și consideră că 10% este foarte puțin. PNL dorește mărirea pensiilor cu cât a rămas până la 40%. Noi am mărit odată cu 14%, altatdată cu 10%… Acum avem o crestere de 24%, deci trebuie făcută mărirea cu diferența care a rămas.

Ministerul Finanțelor este la domnul Câciu. Inflația este de 15%. Dl.Câciu este obligat să găsească sursa de finanțare.

Propunerea va fi sa fie minim 16% creșterea astfel încât să se ajunga la procentul de 40%. Dl. Câciu e obligat să găsească o sursă de finanțare pentru o creștere cu minim 16%. Nu e propunerea mea, e a PNL. Dacă nu gasește resursele, să plece acasă. Dânsul a anunțat o creșetre cu 10%. Nu este 10%, ci 16% – potrivit legii. Așteptăm să vină la Coaliție cu resursele bugetare și să facem majorarea. Nu de 5 și nici de 10%, asta este o jignire la adresa românilor.

Nimeni din PNL nu e departe de probelemele românilor (…). Colegii mei doar au întrebat responsabil ce se întâmplă, dacă România are bani pentru a crește până la procentul fixat prin lege. Am crescut cu 14% guvernul Orban și cu 10% guvernul Ciucă. Noi nu deținem ministerul (Finanțelor – n.r.). Trebuie să ne ținem de lege. Haideți să ne uităm pe indexor. Haideți să fim responsabili și să recunoaștem că ne împrumutăm pe niște dobânzi foarte mari. Dl. Câciu negociază mai prost decât dl Cîțu, care se împrumuta cu 2% și acum ne împrumutăm cu 8,5%. Îl critica pe Cîțu, dar acum Câciu se împrumută cu dublul dobâznii lui Cîțu. Luni sau marți vom avea ședința de Coaliție și dl Câciu va fi rugat să răspundă de ce România se împrumută cu o dobânda de aproape 9%”, a afirmat Rareș Bogdan, în exclusivitate la Realitatea PLUS.

Reamintim că ministrul Finanțleor Adrian Câciu a afirmat la finalul ședinței de guvern de joi, că în buget ar fi resurse pentru o majorare a pensiilor, chiar și peste rata inflației. Declarația vine după ce mai mulți lideri PNL și-au acuzat partenerii de Coaliție că le-ar vinde vârstnicilor iluzii.

„Nu am să mă pronunţ asupra procentului, ceea ce pot să vă spun este că există spaţiu şi mai există şi necesitate, iar decizia finală va fi luată în Coaliţie, pentru că trebuie aşezate în echilibru nevoia de compensare a pierderii de putere de cumpărare la mai multe categorii de cetăţeni, nu numai la pensionari” , a afirmat Adrian Câciu, la finalul şedinţei de Guvern, întrebat fiind dacă există spaţiu pentru majorarea pensiilor cu 10% în 2023.

Pe de altă parte, el a precizat că trebuie să ţină cont şi de prognozele pentru anul viitor, care şi ele evoluează.

Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL