Prețurile la carburanți au sărit în aer. În unele orașe benzina este 11 lei litrul. Virgil Popescu: „Avem suficiente stocuri”. Premierul Ciucă vrea controale la benzinării

Românii iau cu asalt benzinăriile, ca pe vremea lui Ceaușescu. În județul Bihor, recordul a fost înregistrat la o benzinărie MOL, unde prețul la carburanți a depășit 11 lei litrul. Într-o intervenție telefonică la Realitatea PLUS ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, dă asigurări că acestea sunt cazuri izolate și că România are suficiente stocuri.
La mai multe benzinării din județ s-au semnalat scumpiri în cursul zilei de miercuri, mulți bihoreni semnalând că prețul a ajuns la 9 lei/litru. Totuși, recordul este deținut de benzinăria Mol din Beiuș, unde prețul pentru un litru de combustibil a ajuns la 11,10 lei.
Între timp, în Oradea, prețurile pentru benzina și motorina standard continuă să fie sub 8 lei/litrul, însă pentru a reuși să alimenteze înainte de a se scumpi, șoferii au stat la cozi care se întind chiar și pe mai mult de 100 de metri.
Cozi mari au fost semnalate la majoritatea benzinăriilor din Oradea, traficul în zona acestora fiind serios îngreunat.
Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, spune că nu este motiv de panică, pentru că România are destule stocuri de carburant.
„România nu are nicio problemă cu aprovizionarea cu carburanți în benzinării. Am avut astăzi întâlniri de lucru cu reprezentanții Rompetrol și ai OMV Petrom și am primit asigurări că există stocuri suficiente de produse petroliere și vor asigura livrările către clienți. Totodată, vreau să le transmit românilor că nu trebuie să intre în panică și să stea la cozi. AVEM SUFICIENTE STOCURI!”
Purtătorul de cuvânt al guvernului spune că sunt suficiente stocuri de carburanți și că premierul a cerut începerea de controale ample la stațiile de alimentare cu carburant.
„Nu există motive reale pentru cresteri accelerate de preturi in România. Țara noastră are stocuri suficiente de carburant. Prim-ministrul Nicolae Ciucă a dispus începerea de controale ample la stațiile de alimentare cu carburant. Guvernul României nu va permite niciun derapaj, nicio tentativă de speculă”, a spus Dan Cărbunaru, purtător de cuvânt al guvernului.
