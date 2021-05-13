Ce spun transportatorii despre propunerea ministrului Cătălin Drulă privind modificarea tarifului rovinietei

Transportatorii consideră că propunerea ministrului Transporturilor, Cătălin Drulă, ca rovinieta să fie plătită în funcție de kilometri parcurși ar aduce costuri mai mari pentru ei.
„Ar trebui să avem un studiu de impact. De ce trebuie să avem un studiu de impact? Pentru că s-ar putea ca o astfel de idee să mute costurile operaționale, și așa destul de apăsătoare pe industria de transport, undeva mai sus și n-ar fi de dorit chestiunea asta, mai ales dacă tragem linie peste ceea ce s-a întâmplat în 2020”, a declarat președintele Federației Operatorilor Români de Transport (FORT), Augustin Hagiu, la o Ediție specială la Realitatea PLUS.
„Când ai viteză medie de circulație de 40-45 de kilometri la oră în trafic național, asta este media de viteză, nu poți să vii cu astfel de idee pentru că nu poți să justifici în fața plătitorului de taxă de drum de ce el ar trebui pentru România să suporte un cost mai mare, având în vedere că distanța parcursă se realizează într-un timp mult mai lung decât aceeași distanță în Ungaria, în Austria. (…) În niciun caz o astfel de discuție nu se poartă la televizor. Pentru că ea nu trebuie să afecteze sub nicio formă persoanele fizice, iar dacă s-ar aplica la persoanele juridice, repet, trebuie să discutăm în contextul unei creșteri a vitezei medii de circulație la nivel național. Ori creșterea vitezei medii de circulație nu se poate face decât dacă realizăm infrastructură, dacă construim. Așadar, doar pentru transportatorii care realizează transport comercial internațional putem să calculăm eventual și să ne dea ca fiind un avantaj trecerea la sistemul model GO-Box din Austria. Pentru transportatorii naționali, sau după caz, dacă s-ar aplica și la persoanele fizice, pentru persoanele fizice posesoare de autoturisme, această abordare este nefirească în contextul în care noi avem o viteză medie de circulație în plan național de 40 de până la 45 de kilometri la oră”, a concluzionat Hagiu.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
