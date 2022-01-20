Culisele statului paralel | Valer Blidar, Astra Vagoane Arad: Este o prevedere în Codul Muncii care nu folosește nimănui

Omul de afaceri Valer Blidar, care deține Astra Vagoane Arad, a vorbit despre problemele provocate de Codul muncii pe piața forței de muncă din România, în emisiunea Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
„E rău, dar de ce e rău. O nemulțumire care mă afectează, și pe ceilalți din industrie, e acest Cod al muncii, care prevede foarte clar dreptul la munca. Dar este obligat sa muncească? Nu este obligat, dar are dreptul. Are dreptul la odihna. E o lege care il obliga sa se odihneasca. Codul muncii prevede ca timpul de munca e 8 ore, nu mai mult de 8 ore. Daca vrea sa mai lucreze poate merge la un alt angajator – part-time. Eu nu pot sa-l folosesc inca 2 ore, deși el isi doreste. Dar se poate duce la altul pentru 4 ore. Daca s-a dus la o firmă concurentă, îl dau afara. Care e logica acestei prevederi?”, a declarat omul de afaceri Valer Blidar, deținătorul companiei Astra Vagoane Arad, la Culisele statului paralel.
„Muncitorul de acum e singurul salariat din familie, ar vrea să mai stea, dar nu mă lasă legislația. Mulți preferă să-l plătească la negru. Știm asta, dar nu facem nimic. Inspecția muncii din județ, din teritoriu, e foarte atentă. Să nu-l ții cumva mai mult de 8 ore la muncă. El are dreptul să-și vândă forța de muncă, dacă considera ca e avantajos pentru el? În situația de astăzi nu. El vrea să stea, dar nu-l lasă legea. Nici pe mine. (…)
E o prevedere care nu folosește nimănui. E deficitară.
Ne-ar scuti de la a încălca legea. Din moment ce toată lumea o încalcă, nu vezi că la tine e hiba? (la stat – n.red.). De ce să nu primească statul mai mulți bani? Oricum se întâmplă, dar se întâmplă ilegal”, a mai explicat Valer Blidar, miercuri seară, la Culisele statului paralel.
„N-aș vrea să se creadă că nu am o relație bună cu sindicatul, ține de centrala sindicală Metarom. La 20 de ani de la înființare Metarom, eu am primit titlul de cea mai bună relație dintre sindicate și patronate. Deci am o relație foarte bună. Sigur că nu-mi plac excesele, relația trebuie să fie realistă, de respect reciproc. Eu discut cu sindicatul toate problemele și îi arăt că atât avem, atât putem”, a mai declarat Valer Blidar.
Întrebat de salariile pe care le au angajații de la Astra vagoane, omul de afaceri a răspuns: „E adevărat că noi nu am avut salarii minime pe economie, între 3.000 minim și maxim nu pot să spun, e secret”.
CITEȘTE ȘI: Valer Blidar, despre „cheia succesului” cu Astra Vagoane Arad, fără contracte cu statul, șpagă și relații cu politicieni
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
