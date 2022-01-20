 Ministrul Muncii, anunțul momentului despre noua formulă pentru recalcularea pensiilor. Milioane de români sunt vizaţi

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a explicat că legea salarizării şi a pensiilor va intra în analiză pentru ca toţi beneficiarii din sistemul social să ajungă la un echilibru. În acest context, se va elabora o nouă formulă pentru recalcularea pensiilor.

Mii de pensionari nu mai fac faţă facturilor uriașe la energie şi gaze. În acest context, în ședința de Guvern de azi s-a discutat pe tema pachetului de ajutor social în care se va reanaliza legea salarizării şi a pensiilor, demers care, potrivit ministrului Muncii, va dura aproximativ 120 de zile. 

Întrebat dacă după acest orizont de timp pensionarii s-ar putea aștepta la majorări, ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi a răspuns: „Prefer să mă păstrez la fel de serios cum am fost până acuma şi nu o să-mi permit să dau, mai ales că vorbim de cetăţeni, de oameni, de suflete, nicio speranța pe care să nu o putem noi ca Guvern să o ducem la îndeplinire.

Ceea ce am anunţat astăzi este practic ceea ce ne-am asumat prin programul de guvernare atunci când am negociat această coaliţie politică, pentru a susţine guvernul.

Am spus că ne luăm la dispoziție aceste 120 de zile în care să facem analiză să descoperim ce nu s-a făcut.

Este complicat pentru că sunt lucrători din sistemul public care sunt deja la nivelul 2022, sunt lucrători din sistemul public care trebuie să primească încă mult până a ajunge la acest nivel şi sunt lucrători care sunt aproape de nivelul din 2022.

Toate ministerele trebuie să conlucrăm şi să avem acestă situaţie clară, să vedem şi lună de lună cum merge execuția bugetară şi colectarea fondurilor şi să luăm o decizie şi guvernul să şi-o asume.

Avem deja un document oficial prin care, în zilele următoare trebuie, să creăm un comitet interministerial care asta va avea ca temă principală: identificarea problemelor din sistemul de salarizare, identificarea şi construirea efortului bugetar şi discuțiile în coaliţie pentru găsirea de soluţii.

Este cel mai bun mod de a creiona o soluție cu partenerii sociali”, a precizat Marius Budăi, la un post TV. 

