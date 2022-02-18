VIDEO Miza lui Rafila în scandalul pe banii din PNRR – Un fost ministru al Sănătății aruncă BOMBA. Dezvăluiri, la Legile puterii

Fostul Ministru al sănătații Ioana Mihăilă aruncă BOMBA! Alexandru Rafila a criticat investițiile din PNRR pentru a acoperi un studiu care arată că Favipiravirul, promovat intens de noul ministru și plătit din banii românilor, are efect ZERO în tratarea coronavirusului. Într-un interviu acordat în exclusivitate pentru Realitatea

Fostul ministru al Sănătății Ioana Mihăilă susține că Alexandru Rafila lansează „știri false” în legătură cu banii de consultanță din PNRR și îl acuză pe succesorul său că antiviralul Favipiravir pus în circulație pentru toți românii în farmacii este o greșeală.

„Aceasta strategie a dl Rafila de a lansa știri false, pentru că e vorba doar de știri false, nedocumentate. Este fie una complet inadecvata, fie o strategie de a distrage atenția de la ceea ce a apărut ca o problemă reală săptămâna aceasta. Săptămâna aceasta a fost publicat în Jurnalul Societății europene de microbiologie și boli infecțioase un studiu prin care se arata ca Favipiravir are zero eficiență în tratamentul COVID-19. Poate ca asta trebuia sa fie preocuparea dl Rafila in această săptămână dupa ce a pus pe piață, prin farmaciile comunitare, acest medicament și l-a vândut opiniei publice ca o soluție pentru pacienții COVID-19. Acest Favipiravir este plătit din bani publici, are zero eficiență pe tratamentul COVID-19. Nu este un medicament ieftin. Este o risipă de resurse”, a declarat Ioana Mihăilă.

„În PNRR, primele propuneri au fost făcute lansate de cabinetul meu atunci cand eram secretar de stat. Și atunci acele propuneri, până am preluat funcția de ministru, au fost făcute de Cabinetul secretarului de stat Mihăilă cu consilierii care erau atunci în cabinet. Componentele din Sanatate au fost detaliate cu reprezentanți ai CNAS, care e un beneficiar al PNRR, cu reprezentanți ai Ministerului Cercetării, cu secretari de stat care au preluat după ce am preluat funcția de ministru componenta de PNRR, cu o parte din consilierii acestor secretari de stat și cu expert de la Banca Mondială”, a mai spus Ioana Mihăilă.

Întrebată de ce propunerile Ministerului Sănătății au fost făcute doar de la nivelul cabinetului său, Ioana Mihăilă a explicat că lucrările erau mult întârziate.

„Pentru că erau intarzieri majore pe celelalte proiecte derulate de direcții Și am preferat sa le las sa se ocupe de acele proiecte care erau în întârziere. Există în componenta de costuri care a fost trimisă la Comisia Europeană niște rezultate clare si punctuale care trebuie obtinute, pentru ca oricine va asigura asistența tehnica să poată sa tragă acei bani”, a mai spus Ioana Mihăilă.

Fostul ministru USR acuză că „asta îi disperă. Faptul ca nu este doar un contract prin care nu mai știm ce se întâmplă cu banii care vin acolo”.

Cristian Ghinea, fostul ministru USR care s-a ocupat de realizarea PNRR susține că „domnul Rafila a intrat într-un război politic și acum dă înapoi pentru că își dă seama că nu are cum să facă spitale fără oameni pricepuți. Ministerul Sănătății nu poate. Dacă în acest moment experții de la Banca Mondială se retrag de la Ministerul Sănătății, Ministerul Sănătății rămâne în fundul gol cu implementarea PNRR”, într-o declarație făcută, în exclusivitate, pentru Realitatea PLUS.