Profesorul Șerban Bubenek: Un nou Colectiv ne prinde tot nepregătiți. Proiecte de zeci de milioane de euro sunt blocate

Semnal de alarmă major lansat de președintele Societății Române de Anestezie Terapie-Intensivă, prof. dr. Șerban Bubenek. Din cauza unui management ineficient în ministerul Sănătății, un proiect major privind digitalizarea secțiilor ATI, semnat în urmă cu mai bine de un an, este blocat. Efectul dramatic, a declarat profesorul Bubenek, este că în cazul unor accidente majore precum cel din clubul „Colectiv” sau un seism devastator, sistemul ar reacționa la fel de greoi și defectuos.
Într-o intervenție în exclusivitate la „Legile Puterii„, președintele Societății Române de Anestezie Terapie-Intensivă a explicat cum s-a ajuns într-un astfel de blocaj care poate costa viețile multor oameni.
„Anul trecut, în ianuarie, s-a semnat un contract de finanțare pe fonduri europene, beneficiar Ministerul Sănătății și cele mai mari secții ATI din cele mai mari 18 spitale din țară pentru a fi digitalizate complet după un model pe care l-am făcut pe platforma Fundeni în 2015 cu bani europeni.
Ei bine, acest proiect a cărui finanțare s-a semnat în urmă cu mai bine de un an este în pericol să nu se mai facă niciodată și asta înseamnă că și la următorul accident care poate fi un nou Colectiv sau un cutremur, la Ministerul Sănătății nu va exista un centru operativ digitalizat pentru situații de urgență care să poată aloca paturi de terapie intensivă fără să se plimbe salvările cu telefonul la 10 spitale, să se bulucească și să afle că nu mai sunt paturi goale,” a declarat Șerban Bubenek.
„Nu știu ce s-a întâmplat cu acest proiect, teoretic el a murit, în condițiile în care, pe fondul pandemiei, am descoperit și noi, în România, că într-un spital modern secția de ATI este placa turnantă a eficacității tratării pacientului critic, a pacientului grav afectat. (…) Ei bine, 25 de milioane de euro sunt în pericol să se piardă. Deci nu numai cu PNRR sunt probleme, ci și pe alte proiecte cu finanțări europene pentru că 2021 este, din păcate, un an pierdut pentru noi”, a mai afirmat eminentul medic.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
Direct website, foreign slots, game promotion, foreign slots”>foreign slots The most popular Including foreign slots, real money, automatic deposit and withdrawal system
Foreign web slots no minimum play and earn money With 24-hour admin service, foreign slot
games are the easiest to break with foreign payout rates like no other. Apply for free foreign slots websites. only here
เว็บตรงสล็อตต่างประเทศ โปรโมชั่นเกมสล็อตต่างประเทศ ที่ได้รับความนิยมอย่างมากที่สุด
รวมสล็อตต่างประเทศ ได้เงินจริง ระบบฝากถอนอัตโนมัติ Auto เว็บสล็อตต่างประเทศไม่มีขั้นต่ำ เล่นสนุกและได้เงิน พร้อมการบริการแอดมินตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
เกมสล็อตต่างประเทศแตกง่าย ที่สุด ด้วยอัตราการจ่ายเงินแบบต่างประเทศ ไม่เหมือนใคร สมัครเว็บสล็อตต่างประเทศฟรี ที่นี่เท่านั้น
เพิ่มเติมความสนุกสนานที่มากกว่าเดิม เว็บสล็อต777 สมัครสล็อต777 โบนัสแจ็คพ็อตออกบ่อยที่สุด
เว็บสล็อตออนไลน์777 แหล่งรวมเกมสล็อตยอดฮิตที่มีมาตราฐานสากลสนุกและได้เงินจริง โปรโมชั่นเยอะ โบนัสเครดิตฟรีต้อนรับสมาชิกใหม่ เกมสล็อต777 เล่นสนุกผ่านทางระบบ
อัตโนมัติ ที่มีความรวดเร็วทันใจ เล่นไม่มีสะดุด มันส์ได้ทุกค่ายเล่นได้ทุกเกม สล็อต777ไม่มีขั้นต่ำ คลิ๊ก สมัครเว็บตรงสล็อต777 ผ่านทางเข้าเล่นฟรี
เปิดให้บริการเพิ่มเติมทุกความสนุกที่ไม่เหมือนใคร เว็บสล็อตมาใหม่ 2022
เกมสล็อตมาใหม่มาแรง รวมค่ายสล็อตเปิดใหม่ ที่สามารถเล่นได้ง่ายพร้อมทั้งมีรูปแบบฟีเจอร์ที่ไม่เหมือนใคร สล็อตเว็บใหม่ ตอบโจทย์ทุกการเล่นเกมสล็อตออนไลน์
ซื้อฟรีสปินเกมสล็อตใหม่ ไม่มีขั้นต่ำ ที่นี่เท่านั้น รวมค่ายเกมสล็อตเปิดใหม่ อัตราการจ่ายเงินสูงและให้ผลตอบแทนสูง ทดลองเล่นสล็อตมาใหม่ฟรี ไม่ต้องฝากเงิน 2022
เว็บสล็อตเว็บตรงยุโรป สล็อตยุโรป เว็บแท้เว็บจริง เลือกเล่นได้ไม่ยาก เกมสล็อตยุโรป
ภาพกราฟฟิกสวยงามระบบ 3D ตอบโจทย์ทุกการเล่นเกมสล็อตออนไลน์ เว็บตรงสล็อตยุโรปไม่มีขั้นต่ำ สล็อตยุโรปฝากถอนอัตโนมัติ สนุกและได้เงิน ทดลองเล่นสล็อต Europe
ส่งตรงจากต่างประเทศ เกมสล็อต Europe มาใหม่ล่าสุด แจกเครดิตฟรีสล็อตยุโรป เพียง สมัครเว็บตรงสล็อต Europe ผ่านหน้าเว็บไซต์ ไม่ต้องดาวน์โหลด
โปรโมชั่นเยอะตอบโจทย์ผู้เล่น สล็อตมาแรง 2022 รวมเกมสล็อตมาแรงที่สุด
เกมสล็อตมาแรง การันตีโดยผู้เข้าใช้งานมากกว่าแสนคน สล็อตมาแรง 2022 ค่ายสล็อตมาแรง เล่นสนุกเล่นง่าย เว็บสล็อตมาแรงไม่มีขั้นต่ำ สมัครเล่นเว็บตรงสล็อตมาแรง
ที่คนเล่นเยอะที่สุดในโลก โปรโมชั่นเกมสล็อตมาแรง รับได้ทั้งสมาชิกเก่าและใหม่ที่นี่เท่านั้น
แจกทุนฟรี เว็บตรงแจกเครดิตฟรี 2022 เครดิตฟรีไม่ต้องฝากเงิน สมัครรับเครดิตฟรี กดรับเอง
ผ่าหน้าเว็บไซต์ เพียงยืนยันตัวตนผ่านเบอร์โทรและ OTP เครดิตฟรีมาใหม่ ไม่ต้องแชร์ ไม่มีเงื่อนไข ฝากเงินครั้งแรกรับได้ทันที ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แจกเครดิตฟรีเริ่มต้น
100 200 300 500 1000 บาท สุ่มรับเครดิตฟรีหน้าเว็บ แจกเครดิตฟรีถอนได้จริง เล่นสนุกได้ทุกค่ายเล่นได้ทุกเกม ไม่ต้องทำเทิร์น
Direct website, foreign slots, game promotion, foreign slots”>foreign slots The most popular Including foreign slots, real money, automatic deposit and withdrawal system
Foreign web slots no minimum play and earn money With 24-hour admin service, foreign slot
games are the easiest to break with foreign payout rates like no other. Apply for free foreign slots websites. only here
More fun than ever Web Slot777 Apply for Slot777 Jackpot bonuses are released most often. Online Slots 777
A collection of popular slots games with international standards, fun and real money. lots of promotions Free credit bonus to welcome new members. Slots 777 game. Fun to play via
automatic system that is fast.
play without interruption Enjoy every camp, play every game Slot 777 no minimum, click to apply for the website at Slot777 through free access
More fun than ever Web Slot777 Apply for Slot777 Jackpot bonuses are released most often. Online Slots 777
A collection of popular slots games with international standards, fun and real money. lots of promotions Free credit bonus to welcome new members. Slots 777 game. Fun to play via
automatic system that is fast.
play without interruption Enjoy every camp, play every game Slot 777 no minimum, click to apply for the website at Slot777 through free access
Online Slot Game Providers Online slots games web/”>888Win include online slots games abroad that are fun and can still be played easily. 888WIN
Slots is a secure and certificated online casino standard online slots website that can certify your access to the 888Win Casino online slots game service.
A collection of nationally famous online slot games with the system Automatic deposit and withdrawal and the fastest registration system in just 3 seconds from 888WIn Auto web slots.
Online Slot Game Providers Online slots games web/”>888Win include online slots games abroad that are fun and can still be played easily. 888WIN
Slots is a secure and certificated online casino standard online slots website that can certify your access to the 888Win Casino online slots game service.
A collection of nationally famous online slot games with the system Automatic deposit and withdrawal and the fastest registration system in just 3 seconds from 888WIn Auto web slots.
Open for more services for all the fun that is unique. New Arrival Web Slots/”>New Arrival Web Slots 2022 Hot New Slot Games.
Including new open slots camps That can be played easily and has a unique feature format.
new web slots Answer all the online slots games Buy Free Spins New Slot Games No Minimum Here Only New open slot game camps
High payout rates and high returns Try new slots for free No Deposit 2022
Open for more services for all the fun that is unique. New Arrival Web Slots/”>New Arrival Web Slots 2022 Hot New Slot Games.
Including new open slots camps That can be played easily and has a unique feature format.
new web slots Answer all the online slots games Buy Free Spins New Slot Games No Minimum Here Only New open slot game camps
High payout rates and high returns Try new slots for free No Deposit 2022
Many promotions meet the needs of players. Hot Slots-Including Slot Games/”>Hot Slots 2022 Including the Hottest Slot Games Hot slot games Guaranteed by more than a hundred thousand users. Hot Slots 2022
Hot slots camp fun to play, easy to play The hottest web slots have no minimum.
Play on the web at the hottest slots The most people playing in the world Hot slot game promotion
Accepting both old and new members here only.
Many promotions meet the needs of players. Hot Slots-Including Slot Games/”>Hot Slots 2022 Including the Hottest Slot Games Hot slot games Guaranteed by more than a hundred thousand users. Hot Slots 2022
Hot slots camp fun to play, easy to play The hottest web slots have no minimum.
Play on the web at the hottest slots The most people playing in the world Hot slot game promotion
Accepting both old and new members here only.
free money giveaway free credit Direct website giving away free credit 2022 free credit no deposit required Apply for free credit, click to receive it yourself through the website Just verify your identity
via phone number and OTP.
Free credit. New arrival. No need to share. No conditions. The first deposit is received immediately.
unlimited number Give away free credit starting from 100 200 300 500 1000 baht, randomly receive free credit on the web page. Give away free credit. Really withdraw.
Can play every camp, can play every game don’t have to turn
free money giveaway free credit Direct website giving away free credit 2022 free credit no deposit required Apply for free credit, click to receive it yourself through the website Just verify your identity
via phone number and OTP.
Free credit. New arrival. No need to share. No conditions. The first deposit is received immediately.
unlimited number Give away free credit starting from 100 200 300 500 1000 baht, randomly receive free credit on the web page. Give away free credit. Really withdraw.
Can play every camp, can play every game don’t have to turn