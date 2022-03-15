VIDEO Ministrul Muncii, detalii despre majorarea pensiilor și implementarea măsurilor din PNRR

Ministerul Muncii este la zi cu obligațiile asumate în PNRR. Este replica dată de Marius Budăi, după ce liderul PNL Florin Cîțu l-a acuzat că nu își face treaba. Ministrul a vorbit și despre majorarea pensiilor românilor. Este posibilă o nouă majorare în acest an? Ce se întâmplă cu renegocierea PNRR-ului? A renunțat PSD la această idee? Ministrul Muncii a vorbit despre toate acestea într-un interviu dat în exclusivitate pentru Realitatea PLUS.
”Îi informez pe români că toate reformele asumate, unele chiar aiurea, în PNRR sunt în grafic, în termenul stabilit, nu este niciun pericol.”
ÎNTREBARE: S-ar mai putea vorbi de majorarea pensiilor?
M. Budăi: Este una din temele principale ale noastre, ale PSD, pe care le vom susține în Coaliție. Avem o criza de securitate globală, suprapusă peste criza economică, criza sanitară, criza prețurilor din energie și peste o inflație mare. Practic este o necesitate, ce și cum va fi o să comunicăm public,” a afirmat Marius Budăi, într-un interviu în exclusivitate pentru „Legile puterii” de la Realitatea Plus.
ÎNTREBARE: În ce stadiu este recalcularea pensiilor?
M. Budăi: Am fi putut să o facem mai repede dacă nu era asumarea reformei pensiilor în PNRR. Noi pentru 50 de ani de acum încolo suntem limitați, pentru că nu se dorește de către unii renegocierea PNRR, într-un procent de 9,4% din PIB cu toate pensiile din sistem, inclusiv de ordine publică și tot ce ține de pensii în România.(…) Nu renunț în a rediscuta și reajusta acest PNRR, mai ales în contextul actual. (…) Suntem undeva la aproximativ 1,7 milioane de dosare separate, pe perioade contributive, necontributive, sporuri.(…) În 28 febuarie anul curent am semnat deja contractul cu Banca Mondială și din suma colosală de 4 milioane de euro am reușit să semnăm un contract de asistență pe 1,5 milioane, celalte milioane rămânând la dispoozitia statului român.
CUM SE VA FACE PLAFONAREA SPORURILOR
ÎNTREBARE: Când vine această consultanță?
M. Budăi: Săptămâna trecută am avut primele întâlniri cu lideri ai Băncii Mondiale, am demarat deja comisii, suntem în lucru.
ÎNTREBARE: S-a vorbit mult despre plafonarea sporurilor din sistemul bugetar, să le aducem la 20%?
M. Budăi: Din păcate, legea salarizarii în România și-a întrerupt cursul, știm cine a înghețat salariile și nu putem să vedem până la final efectele. (…) Avem și datoria principală față de cetățeni, aici pregătim OUG pentru a-i proteja pe întreprinzători sau angajați în eventualitatea în care vor suferi din cauza restriucțiilor și evenimentelor din Ucraina, e sancțiunile stabilite de UE.
O NOUĂ SCHEMĂ DE ȘOMAJ TEHNIC. CUM FUNCȚIONEAZĂ
Am finalizat o schema de OUG pe o schemă de somaj tehnic puțin diferită față de ce a fost în pandemie, o voi prezenta în coaliție.
ÎNTREBARE: Va reprezenta 75% din salariu?
M. Budăi: Să fie decizia în Coaliție. Este o măsura de protecție specială adresate companiilor românești, angajatorilor și angajaților,” a mai afirmat Marius Budăi.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
