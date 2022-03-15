Marcel Ciolacu, despre CRIZA alimentară: ”Este posibil să se limiteze exporturile, dar România are capacitatea de a produce”

Marcel Ciolacu – președintele PSD a declarat, luni, la Parlament, că este posibil să se limiteze exporturile, pe fondul crizei alimentare şi a anunţat că o să vină un calup de ajutor pe industria alimentară.
„Am înţeles că s-au trimis controale să se vadă de ce s-a întâmplat acest lucru. A fost neadecvat acel preţ şi acea ştire prezentată să creeze aşa ceva în toată România. Asta înseamnă că toată lumea este tensionată, toată lumea este îngrijorată, la fel ca şi noi, este evident acest lucru.
Venim după doi ani de pandemie, după un conflict în 2022 când nimeni nu mai credea că se poate întâmpla aşa ceva în Europa şi există o anumită tensiune şi lumea reacţionează emoţional la anumite ştiri”, a spus Marcel Ciolacu.
„Este posibil, avem contracte internaţionale, dacă nu vom face faţă se vor limita aceste exporturi. Dar întâi să ne creăm o rezervă naţională, sustenabilă pentru populaţiei României. Încă România are capacitatea de a produce produse alimentare, să susţină, nu 20 de milioane, ci 40 sau 50 de milioane, spun specialiştii””, mai spus președintele PSD.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
