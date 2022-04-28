Urmează trei luni crunte pentru români: scumpiri cu până la 60% – Evoluția prețurilor în principalele domenii

Urmează trei luni crunte pentru români. Scumpirile nu se mai opresc! Institutul Național de Statistică a făcut publice, în urmă cu puțin timp, datele care arată că în mai multe sectoare, creșterea prețurilor va fi una accentuată.
Și Banca Mondială avertizează că ne vom confrunta cu cele mai mari prețuri din ultimii 50 de ani, iar România va fi lovită în scurt timp de un nou val de scumpiri.
Banala făină va deveni un produs de lux, iar în magazine nu o vom găsi la prețuri mai mici de 4-5 lei. Iar acest lucru va duce, inevitabil, și la creșterea prețului pâinii.
Inclusiv grâul va fi mai scump cu 30 de procente.
EVOLUȚIA PREȚURILOR PENTRU URMĂTOARELE 3 LUNI
-construcții +59%
-vânzarea cu amănuntul +58%
-produse industriale +43%
-servicii +28%
