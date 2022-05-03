Subvenţii de 50 bani pe litrul de combustibil pentru transportatorii şi distribuitorii din România – Anunțul Ministerului de Finanțe

Ministerul Finanţelor propune, printr-un proiect de hotărâre de guvern, o schemă de ajutor de stat pentru compensarea creşterii preţului la combustibil din cauza situaţiei internaţionale. Valoarea ajutorului acordat este de 50 bani pe litrul de combustibil, dar nu mai mult de 400.000 euro per întreprindere.
„O nouă măsură din pachetul “Sprijin pentru România”, supusă adoptării Guvernului României. Ministerul Finanţelor propune, printr-un proiect de hotărâre de guvern, o schemă de ajutor de stat pentru compensarea creşterii preţului la combustibil din cauza situaţiei internaţionale. Valoarea ajutorului acordat este de 50 bani pe litrul de combustibil, dar nu mai mult de 400.000 euro per întreprindere, echivalent în lei”, anunţă Ministerul de Finanțe.
Ajutorul de stat va fi sub forma unui grant acordat operatorilor economici licenţiaţi în România sau în alte state membre ale Uniunii Europene, care efectuează transport rutier de mărfuri în cont propriu, contra cost sau transport de persoane, în mod regulat, inclusiv transport public local.
Termenul limită de depunere a cererilor de compensare este 1 decembrie 2022.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
