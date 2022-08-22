SECETA în România. Peste 400 de mii de hectare afectate în 34 de județe – Ce culturi sunt compromise

Seceta a afectat până acum 34 de județe din România, suprafața agricolă compromisă a depășit 400 de mii de hectare.
Suprafaţa agricolă afectată de secetă a ajuns, luni, la 402.981 de hectare în 34 de judeţe, conform raportării centralizate de Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale (MADR).
Judeţele afectate, care au raportat până în prezent suprafeţe afectate de secetă sunt: Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoşani, Brăila, Braşov, Buzău, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Ilfov, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiş, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui şi Vrancea.
Peste jumătate din suprafața afectată a fost cultivată cu grâu și triticale – 206.705 hectare.
Culturile afectate de secetă până pe 22 august 2022, în România
grâu și triticale – 206.705 hectare
porumb – 74.973 hectare
floarea-soarelui – 34.341 hectare
orz, orzoaică, ovăz, secară – 33.235 hectare
rapiță – 31.714 hectare
plante furajere – 6.737 hectare
soia – 5.213 hectare
mazăre – 866 hectare
alte culturi – 8.986 hectare
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
