România și alte țări din Uniunea Europeană cer o abordare unitară pentru temperarea creşterii preţurilor la energie

În Europa trebuie adoptată o „abordare comună” pentru a tempera creşterea preţurilor energiei, au cerut marţi Franţa, Grecia, Republica Cehă, Spania şi România, în contextul în care tarifele au crescut puternic în ultimele luni, notează AFP.
În faţa creşterilor „considerabile” ale preţurilor la gaz şi energie, ţările europene trebuie să stabilească un „set de instrumente de reglementare” pentru a coordona răspunsurile naţionale, au solicitat aceste cinci ţări într-un comunicat.
Miniştrii economiei şi finanţelor din zona euro s-au întâlnit de luni la Luxemburg pentru a discuta în special despre această explozie a preţurilor.
„Piaţa gazului trebuie să fie analizată pentru a înţelege de ce contractele actuale s-au dovedit insuficiente. Ar trebui să stabilim reguli comune privind stocarea gazului pentru a nivela şi atenua creşterea preţurilor”, au subliniat miniştrii.
În ceea ce priveşte energia electrică, „trebuie să reformăm piaţa angro”, au reclamat ei. „Trebuie îmbunătăţită pentru a face o legătură mai bună între preţul plătit de consumatori şi costul mediu de producţie a energiei electrice în fiecare mix naţional”, potrivit documentului.
Ţările UE ar trebui, de asemenea, să se concentreze pe diversificarea aprovizionării lor cu energie şi pe „reducerea dependenţei europene de ţările exportatoare de gaz cât mai curând posibil”, au subliniat cei cinci miniştri.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
