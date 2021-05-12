Raluca Turcan: 1,6 milioane de contracte din mediul privat sunt înregistrate cu salariul minim pe economie. Mulți angajați sunt plătiți la negru

Raluca Turcan a anunțat marți seară, la Realitatea Plus, că aproximativ 1,6 milioane de angajați din mediul privat au salariul minim pe economie pe cartea de muncă. Numărul acestora a crescut de cinci ori în ultimii cinci ani, a mai precizat ministrul Muncii, subliniind că mare parte sunt plătiți, de fapt, la negru.
”Am avut o dinamică a creșterii salariului minim în condițiile în care, de la 1 ianuarie, cu toate că patronatele au propus o înghețare și sindicatele o majorare la 2.400 de lei, noi am făcut o majorare la 2.300 de lei.
Există o realitate pe care trebuie să o acceptăm. În România a crescut în ultimii cinci ani de cinci ori numărul contractelor de muncă înregistrate cu salariul minim pe economie.
Salariul minim este văzut în mare parte de mediul economic ca pe un element de competitivitate, nu ca pe un instrument de asigurare a unui trai decent pentru angajați.
Creșterea numărului angajaților cu salariul minim vine și dintr-o incapacitate a mediului economic de a susține constant o majorare a salariului minim mai consistentă.
Dacă această majorare se face superficial, riști ca un angajator să concedieze, în loc să opereze o majorare salarială.
Atunci când luăm în calcul nivelul salariului minim, discuțiile între angajator și angajat trebuie să fie mult mai intense, să luăm în calcul niște factori care să aducă puterea de cumpărare în discuție. În România, din nefericire, sărăcia în muncă este peste media europeană, un indicator care ne dă de gândit”, a declarat Raluca Turcan.
Ministrul Muncii a făcut apel la angajați să nu accepte să fie plătiți doar cu salariul minim pe cartea de muncă în cazul în care câștigă mai mult și a explicat care sunt dezavantajele acestei ”înțelegeri tacite” cu angajatorul.
”Nu înseamnă că, dacă avem 1,6 milioane de contracte înregistrate cu salariul minim, 1,6 milioane de angajați sunt plătiți cu salariul minim. Din păcate, sunt situații numeroase în care angajații preferă să aibă pe cartea de muncă salariul minim și să fie plătiți la negru. Este un lucru contraproductiv pentru că le afectează dreptul la pensie, economia – toate contribuțiile se calculează la un nivel mai mic – și calitatea vieții angajatului, pentru că, cu un salariu mai mare, ar putea să aibă o serie de beneficii, cum ar fi accesarea unui credit.
Este o înțelegere oarecum tacită între angajat și angajator. Nu pot decât să îi îndemn pe angajați să nu accepte plata la negru”, a mai spus Turcan.
În ceea ce-i privește pe angajatori, cerințele acestora pentru majorarea salariilor sunt legate de calificarea forței de muncă, debirocratizarea și digitalizarea.
”Am început o serie de discuții cu angajatorii pentru a crește numărul locurilor de muncă mai bine plătite, este un obiectiv pe care Ministerul Muncii trebuie să-l aibă. Din toate discuțiile pe care le-am avut, ordinea asteptărilor lor este calificarea forței de muncă, debirocratizarea și digitalizarea”, a subliniat ministrul Muncii.
Întrebată despre discuția la nivel european privind stabilirea unui salariu minim în toate țările membre UE, respectiv de 1.600 de euro, Raluca Turcan a răspuns: ”Mi-e greu să spun când poate România să ajungă la acest salariu minim”.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Depending On to Oliver Wendell Holmes, the issue along with the self-involvement technique to economics is that it usually tends to minimize humanity right into items.
People come to be concentrated on their very own rate of interests and fail
to remember that they become part of a area. In other words,
if a business falls short the entrepreneurs will certainly
not really feel also badly concerning it considering that everyone else in the establishment take advantage of the project, whereas
the captives predicament explains the incapacity
of groups of individuals to team up and also cooperate to generate the
best goals for themselves. Nevertheless, lots of folks allow
that the self-involvement approach to business economics is useful
in determining one of the most valuable course of action for a team of
individuals to take so long as the goals are within the group’s self-interest.
Depending On to Thomas A. Edison, the prison financial version supplied the perfect example of how economics could function in the area.
In the very early times of power, there were some folks that earned a
living by offering candlesticks in the streets. Having said that, as additional people came to be considering electric
devices, candle purchases declined and business owners soon consumed the candle organization. Consequently,
the style emphasizes exactly how certain folks are willing to work with others to create self-involvement rather than self-preservation.
Economists have long been examining self-involvement and the manner in which individuals coordinate
with each other to create a brand new atmosphere where they can prosper.
The power style is merely some of the methods financial experts use to research the procedure by which people
work together to reach the very best goals for themselves as well
as for the community. Ultimately, it seems that individuals are stimulated to partner with each other when they understand the usefulness of the results as well as the fact that they can easily
both gain from the activity. When a person is willing to
put his self-involvement aside, he is going to likely manage to assume objectively as well
as find the very best techniques to reach his targets.
I do not even know the way I ended up here, but I believed this put up used to be good.
I do not understand who you are but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger when you aren’t already.
Cheers!
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog
loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
I’m very pleased to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!!
I definitely really liked every bit of it and i also
have you book marked to check out new stuff on your
blog.
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility
problems? A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my website
not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this
problem?
Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as
fast as yours lol
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few
interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read more things about it!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some
pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is great blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.
Heya this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you
have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog
soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s
challenging to get that „perfect balance” between user
friendliness and appearance. I must say that you’ve done a superb job with this.
In addition, the blog loads very quick for me on Firefox.
Outstanding Blog!
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page
and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so i am
just following you. Look forward to checking out your web page yet again.
I read this paragraph fully regarding the difference of latest and earlier technologies,
it’s awesome article.
I visited multiple blogs but the audio feature for audio
songs current at this web page is in fact excellent.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the exact
same area of interest as yours and my users would genuinely benefit
from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Many thanks!