Prețul energiei a explodat pe bursă – Tarifele ajung chiar și de patru ori mai mari față de anul trecut

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Preţul energiei electrice pe piaţa spot a bursei OPCOM (Piaţa pentru Ziua Următoare – PZU) a avut o medie de 1.813 lei pe MWh în luna iulie 2022, valoare de patru ori mai mare faţă de preţul mediu înregistrat în aceeaşi lună a anului trecut, respectiv 462 lei pe MWh, potrivit raportului lunar postat pe site-ul operatorului bursier.

Valoarea totală a tranzacţiilor a fost de 4,35 miliarde de lei în luna iulie, în creştere cu 364% faţă de aceeaşi lună a anului trecut.

Pe de altă parte, volumul tranzacţiilor a crescut cu 18%, până la 2.352.019 de MWh.

Cota de piaţă a PZU a fost de 52% în iulie anul acesta, faţă de 41% în iulie anul trecut.

Pe piaţa spot a OPCOM au fost înregistraţi 337 de participanţi, dintre care activi au fost 210.

Piaţa pentru Ziua Următoare (PZU) este o componentă a pieţei angro de energie electrică pe care se realizează tranzacţii orare ferme cu energie electrică cu livrare în ziua următoare zilei de tranzacţionare. 

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

Articolul precedentApelul ministrului Agriculturii către români „Nu trebuie să căutăm soluția viitorului în greieri și lăcuste”
Articolul următorÎntâlnire de urgență la Guvern, pentru a stopa EXPLOZIA facturilor

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

6 COMENTARII

  2. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more
    of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social
    networks!

  4. Great web site you have here.. It’s difficult to find high quality
    writing like yours these days. I seriously appreciate people like you!
    Take care!!

  5. whoah this weblog is magnificent i like reading your articles.
    Keep up the good work! You understand, lots of people are hunting around
    for this information, you could help them greatly.

  6. Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your site in internet explorer, would check this?
    IE still is the market chief and a huge portion of other people will miss your excellent writing
    because of this problem.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Vă rugăm să introduceți comentariul dvs.!
Numele tau