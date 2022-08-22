Prețul energiei a explodat pe bursă – Tarifele ajung chiar și de patru ori mai mari față de anul trecut

Preţul energiei electrice pe piaţa spot a bursei OPCOM (Piaţa pentru Ziua Următoare – PZU) a avut o medie de 1.813 lei pe MWh în luna iulie 2022, valoare de patru ori mai mare faţă de preţul mediu înregistrat în aceeaşi lună a anului trecut, respectiv 462 lei pe MWh, potrivit raportului lunar postat pe site-ul operatorului bursier.
Valoarea totală a tranzacţiilor a fost de 4,35 miliarde de lei în luna iulie, în creştere cu 364% faţă de aceeaşi lună a anului trecut.
Pe de altă parte, volumul tranzacţiilor a crescut cu 18%, până la 2.352.019 de MWh.
Cota de piaţă a PZU a fost de 52% în iulie anul acesta, faţă de 41% în iulie anul trecut.
Pe piaţa spot a OPCOM au fost înregistraţi 337 de participanţi, dintre care activi au fost 210.
Piaţa pentru Ziua Următoare (PZU) este o componentă a pieţei angro de energie electrică pe care se realizează tranzacţii orare ferme cu energie electrică cu livrare în ziua următoare zilei de tranzacţionare.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours nowadays, yet I by no
means discovered any fascinating article like yours.
It’s beautiful worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the net will likely be
a lot more helpful than ever before.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more
of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social
networks!
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
Great web site you have here.. It’s difficult to find high quality
writing like yours these days. I seriously appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
whoah this weblog is magnificent i like reading your articles.
Keep up the good work! You understand, lots of people are hunting around
for this information, you could help them greatly.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your site in internet explorer, would check this?
IE still is the market chief and a huge portion of other people will miss your excellent writing
because of this problem.