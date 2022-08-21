Apelul ministrului Agriculturii către români „Nu trebuie să căutăm soluția viitorului în greieri și lăcuste”

Ministrul Agriculturii Petre Daea îi îndemnă pe români să nu renunțe la tradițiile culinare ale acestui popor, subliniind că „soluțiile viitorului (în materie de alimentație – n.r.) nu trebuie căutate în greieri și în lăcuste”. „Ele există în întoarcerea brazdei și lucratul pământului”, a afirmat ministrul, la Realitatea PLUS.
„Putem vedea zilele acestea la TV ce sortiment de mâncare se pune în farfuria românilor în vederea asigurării hranei.
Au apărut iată aceste variante care, din punctul meu de vedere, nu au ce cauta în farfuria românilor. Romanii se adună în jurul mesie, conform tradiției, (…) cu sarmale, cu mămăligă, cu pâine făcută de ei.
Sunt tradiții pe care le respectăm și care trebuie respectate în continuare. Să nu ne gândim la greieri. Să ii lăsăm să cânte, așa cum spuneam și zilele trecute, pentru că avem ce pune în farfurie și avem ce pune în farfurie dacă muncim terenul. Să ne păstrăm comportamentula acesta al hranei zilnice.
Nu trebuie să căutăm soluția viitorului în greiei și nici în lăcuste. Ea există în întoarcerea brazdei”, a declarat ministrul Agriculturii, duminică, la Realitatea PLUS.
