Premierul României: ”Vom investi în România, până în 2027, fonduri de coeziune în valoare de 45 de miliarde de euro”

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă susține că vor fi investiți 45 de miliarde de euro în România, până în anul 2027, bani care vor proveni din din fondul de coeziune, acord semnat între România și Comisia Europeană.

”Vom investi în România, până în 2027, fonduri de coeziune în valoare de 45 de miliarde de euro, în baza acordului de parteneriat semnat la Bruxelles între țara noastră și Comisia Europeană. Banii vor fi cheltuiți pentru programe ce vizează întărirea economiei naționale, dezvoltarea socială și teritorială, digitalizarea și tranziția către o energie bazată cât mai mult pe surse verzi și regenerabile.

Scopul alocărilor pentru coeziune vizează și creșterea competitivității produselor și serviciilor românești pe plan european, promovarea inovației în economie și creșterea capacității companiilor locale de a exporta. PNL susține accesarea cât mai multor bani europeni, pentru o creștere economică ce permite ca nivelul de trai al oamenilor și productivitatea firmelor să recupereze decalajele existente față de statele dezvoltate din vestul continentului.”, scrie Nicolae Ciucă.

Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL

25 COMENTARII

