Premierul, față în față cu aleșii locali: Decizii CRUCIALE pe salariile demnitarilor – O treime dintre angajații din primării, afectați

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă se întâlnește, luni, cu reprezentanții Uniunii Naționale a Consiliilor Județene, ai Asociațiilor Municipiilor, Orașelor și Comunelor din România.
Premierul Nicolae Ciucă stă faţă în față cu aleșii locali. Aceștia cer salarii mai mari pentru demnitari. Spun că înghețarea salariilor afectează o treime din angajații din primării. Primarii vor ca Guvernul să preia din cheltuielile administrațiilor locale.
În cursul anului 2021, veniturile salariale ale personalului din administraţia publică locală au fost cel mult egale cu veniturile salariale din 2020, în urma aprobării de către guvernul Cîţu a unei ordonanţe – OUG nr. 226/2020. Cu un an înainte, prin OUG 1/2020, guvernul Orban îngheţase şi el salariile din primării la nivelul anului 2019, venituri care prin OUG 114/2018 au fost stabilite de guvernul Dăncilă la nivelul anului 2018.
