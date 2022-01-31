Premierul, față în față cu aleșii locali: Decizii CRUCIALE pe salariile demnitarilor – O treime dintre angajații din primării, afectați

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă se întâlnește, luni, cu reprezentanții Uniunii Naționale a Consiliilor Județene, ai Asociațiilor Municipiilor, Orașelor și Comunelor din România.

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă stă faţă în față cu aleșii locali. Aceștia cer salarii mai mari pentru demnitari. Spun că înghețarea salariilor afectează o treime din angajații din primării. Primarii vor ca Guvernul să preia din cheltuielile administrațiilor locale.

În cursul anului 2021, veniturile salariale ale personalului din administraţia publică locală au fost cel mult egale cu veniturile salariale din 2020, în urma aprobării de către guvernul Cîţu a unei ordonanţe  – OUG nr. 226/2020. Cu un an înainte, prin OUG 1/2020, guvernul Orban îngheţase şi el salariile din primării la nivelul anului 2019, venituri care prin OUG 114/2018 au fost stabilite de guvernul Dăncilă la nivelul anului 2018.

Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

95 COMENTARII

  1. I have been surfing on-line more than 3 hours lately, yet I by no means found any fascinating article like
    yours. It is beautiful value sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent
    content as you probably did, the net shall be much more useful than ever before.

  2. Thank you, I have just been searching for info approximately
    this subject for ages and yours is the best I have came upon so far.
    However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the source?

  3. i jus tlove this moivei iawsy wanrted to stay at the royal
    suit in the plaza hoitel it is defently on my bucket list ALONG WITH THE PRESDENCHEL ST REGES SUIT IN NEWYOIRK CIUTY

  4. Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my website thus i came to
    ?go back the choose?.I’m tryinng to find isssues to improe my site!Isuppose its good
    enough to make usee oof a few of your ideas!!

  7. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this,
    like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that,
    this is fantastic blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.

  8. I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space .

    Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
    Studying this info So i’m happy to express that I have a
    very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
    I so much no doubt will make certain to don?t omit this website and provides it a look on a relentless basis.

  9. Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was
    wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
    I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of
    a good platform.

  11. I absolutely love your site.. Great colors & theme.
    Did you build this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my own blog and would love to find out where you
    got this from or exactly what the theme is named. Thanks!

  12. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks,
    However I am going through issues with your RSS. I don’t know the
    reason why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody else getting identical RSS issues?

    Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

  17. Hi there, I founmd your web site by way oof Google whilst searching for a comparable topic, your site came up, iit
    seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked itt in my google bookmarks.[X-N-E-W-L-I-N-S-P-I-N-X]Hi there, simply changed into aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really
    informative. I am going to be careful for brussels.
    I will appreciate in the event you continue this in future.

    A lot of people will likely be benefited out of
    your writing. Cheers!

  18. Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have
    any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress)
    was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back
    up. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?

  21. Ahaa, its nice conversation regarding this article
    at this place at this webpage, I have read all that,
    so now me also commenting here.

  22. Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins
    to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?

  23. hi!,I really like your writing very much! percentage we be in contact extra about your post
    on AOL? I need an expert in this house to resolve
    my problem. May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to peer you.

    my website – BetterHomeBuyers

  24. I was pretty pleased to discover this great site.

    I want to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to see
    new things on your web site.

  25. I know this web site gives quality depending articles or reviews and additional
    stuff, is there any other web page which presents these
    kinds of information in quality?

  26. Howdy! This post could not be written much better!
    Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept talking about this. I’ll forward this article to him.
    Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read. Thanks for sharing!

  27. Howdy! I reallize tһіs is kindd of off-topic butt I
    haad to ask. Ⅾoes operating a ᴡell-established webnsite ѕuch ass уours require a largｅ amount оf work?
    I am brand new to running а blog howeｖer Ι do wгite in mү journal
    everyday. I’d like tо stat ɑ blog so I wiⅼl be ɑble tօ share mʏ
    experience ɑnd views online. Please let me know
    if yⲟu haѵe any ideas oг tips for new aspiring bloggers.
    Αppreciate іt!

    Also visit my web site; 무료 슬롯

  28. I enjoy, cause I discovered just what I used to be taking a look
    for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt!
    God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  29. Hi Dear, are you in fact visiting this website regularly, if
    so then you will definitely get fastidious experience.

  31. Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to know a lot about this,
    like you wrote the ebook in it or something. I think that you just can do
    with a few p.c. to drive the message home a little
    bit, but instead of that, that is excellent blog. An excellent read.
    I will definitely be back.

  32. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?

    My blog site is in the exact same area of interest as yours
    and my users would certainly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
    Please let me know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!

  33. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote
    the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some
    pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is wonderful
    blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

  35. Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great
    written and come with almost all significant infos.
    I would like to look extra posts like this .

  38. Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
    I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  40. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am going
    through issues with your RSS. I don’t know why I am
    unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone else getting identical RSS
    problems? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

  43. You can certainly see your expertise within the article
    you write. The areba hoipes for more passionate writers such ass you who are not afraid to say how they believe.

    All the time go after your heart.

  48. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and
    I’m impressed! Very helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much.
    I was looking for this particular information for a very long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

  49. https://mybookingonline.net

    فنادق جدة,البوكينج جدة,حجز
    فنادق جدة,فندق المنزل جدة,فنادق جده,فندق جدة,فندق روز وود جدة,فندق سوفتيل جدة,فندق الدار البيضاء
    جدة,البوكنق جدة,فنادق جدة على البحر,
    فندق جده,البوكنق جده,البوكينج جده,فندق ميرادا جده,قاعات فنادق جدة,فندق ميرادا بلو جدة,ارقام فنادق جدة رخيصة,فنادق جدة على البحر بوكينج,افضل
    الفنادق في جدة,حجز فندق جدة,فندق جده بلو,فنادق
    جدة على الكورنيش,فندق ايليت جدة الشاطئ,فندق
    منزل الاندلس جدة,فندق الاندلس جدة,فنادق جده على البحر,فندق ميرادا الازرق جدة,
    البوكينق جدة,افضل فندق في جده,رقم فندق الدار البيضاء جدة,فندق الروزوود جده,اسعار فنادق جدة,
    فندق الحمراء جده,فندق أسكوت جدة,فندق بجدة,فندق بمسبح خاص
    جدة,افضل فنادق جدة,جدة فنادق,فندق بلاتينيوم السبعين بجدة,فندق ستايبريدج جدة,فندق
    ابريز جده,فنادق شمال جدة,فندق الدار البيضاء جده,حجز فندق جده,فندق كازابلانكا جدة,فندق ميرادا جدة,فندق دار البيضاء جدة,فندق مطل على نافورة جدة,
    فندق داماك جدة,فندق موفنبيك جدة,فنادق جدة
    التحلية,قائمة فنادق جدة,فنادق جدة البلد,فنادق جدة
    بوكينج,فنادق جدة الكورنيش,حجز فنادق جدة على البحر,فنادق بالساعة في جدة,فنادق جدة
    للعرسان,عروض فنادق جدة,فندق شذا جدة,فنادق جدة
    على البحر رخيصة,افضل فنادق جدة على
    الكورنيش,افضل فنادق جدة للعرسان 2022,
    افتتاح فنادق جديدة في جدة,فنادق جدة رخيصة وحلوه,عروض فنادق جدة على البحر,شاليهات جدة
    أبحر الشمالية,شاليهات فينيسيا جدة,استراحات في جدة رخيصة,شاليهات
    جدة على البحر,شاليهات جدة رخيصه,شاليهات جدة بمسبح خاص,أفضل شاليهات جدة,منتجعات جدة على البحر رخيصه,منتجع الصالحية جدة,منتجعات على البحر جدة,,منتجعات أبحر,منتجعات جدة انستقرام,منتجع لافونتين جدة,فيلا على
    البحر جدة للبيع,منتجعات جدة,فيلا للايجار جدة,

    فيلا للبيع جدة,منتجعات جدة بمسبح خاص,
    فلل للايجار على البحر جدة,فلل للايجار اليومي بجدة,فلل فندقية جدة

  50. I?m not that much of a injternet reader to be honest but your blogs really
    nice, keep it up! I’ll goo ahead and bookmark your website to come back later on. Cheers

  51. I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet
    I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth
    enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will
    be much more useful than ever before.

  53. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running
    off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or
    something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Cheers

    my website :: Better Home Buyers

  54. My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web address and thought
    I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i
    am following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page for a second time.

  55. Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my
    friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from
    this web site.

  56. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my
    iPad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so
    she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.

    I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  58. Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your
    website, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
    I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
    offered vibrant transparent concept

  59. It’s remarkable designed for me to have a web site,
    which is beneficial in support of my experience. thanks admin

  60. Attractive component to content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to claim that I get in fact loved account your blog posts.
    Any way I will be subscribing for your augment or even I achievement you get admission to constantly rapidly.

  61. Hello there, I found your web site by way of Google
    whilst searching for a related topic, your website came up, it appears to
    be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, just was alert to your weblog via Google, and found that it is
    really informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels.

    I’ll be grateful in case you continue this in future.
    Many folks will likely be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

  62. Hi I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Digg for something else,
    Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a remarkable post and a all round
    interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it
    and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time
    I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb job.

  64. Great post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I’m inspired!

    Extremely useful information specifically the final phase :
    ) I handle such information much. I used to be looking for this particular
    information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.

  65. Hello! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I
    genuinely enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?
    Many thanks!

  66. Everytһing published wwas ᴠery logical. Ꮋowever,
    tһink aƄout thіѕ, suppose you addｅd a lіttle content?
    I mean, Ӏ don’t wiѕh to tell y᧐u hoԝ to ｒun youг website, Ьut wһat if you ɑdded a headline tһat grabbed a person’s attention? I mean Premierul, față în față cu
    aleșіi locali: Decizii CRUCIALE pe salariile demnitarilor – О treime dintre angajații din primării,
    afectați – Realitatea Financiară іs a little
    plain. Yоu ought to glamce at Yahoo’s homke page and note һow hey cгeate news titles to
    grab people tߋ click. You might try adding a video or ɑ relаted picture or
    two tо grab people іnterested аbout eveгything’ᴠe got tօ say.
    Juѕt my opinion, it couⅼⅾ bring your blog a ⅼittle livelier.

    Visit mу blog: بازی های اسلات

  67. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I
    find It truly useful & it helped me out much.

    I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided
    me.

  68. Hello my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome,
    nice written and come with approximately all vital infos.
    I’d like to look extra posts like this .

  70. I believe everything typed was very reasonable. However,
    what about this? what if you typed a catchier post title?
    I ain’t suggesting your information is not good, however suppose you added
    something to maybe grab people’s attention? I mean Premierul, față în față cu aleșii locali:
    Decizii CRUCIALE pe salariile demnitarilor – O treime dintre angajații din primării, afectați –
    Realitatea Financiară is a little vanilla. You should glance at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create
    post headlines to get viewers to open the links. You might add a video or a related picture or two to get readers excited about what you’ve written. Just my opinion,
    it might make your website a little livelier.

  73. Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m
    impressed! Extremely helpful information particularly the
    ultimate section 🙂 I care for such info a lot.
    I was looking for this certain information for a very long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

  74. I know this web page provides quality based articles or reviews
    and other information, is there any oter web site which gives such things
    iin quality?

  75. Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
    I would be fantastic if you could point me in the
    direction of a good platform.

  78. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here
    and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create yolur theme?
    Great work!

  81. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to
    help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
    If you know of any please share. Cheers!

  88. I’m no longer positive where you’re getting your info, however good topic.
    I mst spend some time studying much more orr figuring
    out more. Thanks for magnificent info I was searching for this info for my mission.

  91. For latest news you have to pay a visit world wide web and on internet I found this web page
    as a most excellent web site for most up-to-date updates.

  92. Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so
    I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m
    thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
    Do you have any suggestions for beginner blog writers?
    I’d certainly appreciate it.

  95. Hello there! This article couldn’t be written any better!
    Going through this article remionds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept preachingg about this. I am going to send this information too him.
    Fairly certain he’s going to have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau