Veste bună pentru pensionari! Marius Budăi: „Renegocierea PNRR pe pensii nu e un MOFT. Nu ne încadrăm în 9,4%. Nicolae Ciucă, de acord”

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a anunțat, în exclusivitate, la România la apel, la Realitatea PLUS, că renegocierea PNRR pentru pensii „NU este un moft” și că are acordul premierului Nicolae Ciucă în acest sens. Acesta a explicat că România nu se poate încadra în plafonul de 9,4% propus în PNRR, trimis de guvernul anterior la Bruxelles. Marius Budăi a anunțat că vor fi discuții în acest sens cu Comisia Europeană.
„Renegocierea NU este un moft. Acum, in România, cheltuielile doar cu pensiile din sectorul public, pe baza de contributivitate, sunt 8%. În acest buget de 9,4%, mă așteptam ca intr-un document oficial să fim profesionisti. Exista indemnizatii de serviciu stabilite și platite prin legi speciale si pensii militare . Toate, puse in procentul de 9,4%, nu se incadreaza. Trebuie doi pași la asumarea inechităților Legea, noi avem legea 127, specialiștii spun că e bună, dar pasul doi e impactul bugetar, care nu se va incadra niciodata in procentul de 9,4. Mai mult, avem asumat cu Comisia Europeană si reducerea excluziunii sociale”, a anunțat Marius Budăi, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS.
„Trebuie să înțelegem că nu ne gândim să modificăm PNRR în structura lui. Avem jaloane, le indeplinim, unele le vom indeplini mai devreme de luna martie. Vom incepe discutiile cu Comisia Europeană. Am discutat de multe ori cu premierul Nicolae Ciucă și a agreat”, a maai declarat ministrul Muncii, la România la Apel.
Ministrul Marius Budăi a explicat că „discutii la nivel de comisie, tehnice, sunt si acum. Nu neaparat pe aceasta chestiune. Discutam si cu Banca Mondială. Avem termen. Suntem în linie dreaptă. Suntem determinați”.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PSD
It’s really very difficult in this busy life to listen news on Television, so
I just use the web for that reason, and obtain the hottest information.
Make Money Online OVER $1,200 PER DAY with bitcoin UP! Do you know you can earn great profits by trading Bitcoin?
I every time emailed this blog post page to all my associates,
since if like to read it then my links will too.
First, plan a very powerful internal parts
to show throughout the sales space for the trade present.
Advertising and marketing should complement and assist
even the most stellar gross sales workforce to make sure general sales
space success, and innovative and unique trade present shows are
a straightforward way to turn your own little piece of ground
real estate into an efficiently maximized area.
If in case you could have a real shattered laptop computer or computer, require
a laptop computer restore, then it’s significantly better to make trades searching for some revenue, in consequence a 3rd
celebration can benefit from that. If you’re looking on the trade alerts with numerous
algorithms, then additionally have a look at how a lot data is supplied.
In case you are opting for various colors in a single banner then make
it possible for the colors are such that they complement one another.
The main objective of choosing trade present
exhibit rentals is to make the viewers conscious about a brand and to
create a long-lasting impression as properly. If
you’re trying to extend model consciousness and gross sales, a cluttered
display is never the approach to go! The principle drivers for
the mission had been to increase participation base in capital market exercise, make trading obtainable
as a self service option on a sturdy platform
in public places, provide a secure technique of buying and selling with no middlemen and to increase
model visibility.
Hey! I know this is kind of off-topic however I needed to
ask. Does managing a well-established blog such as yours take a large amount of work?
I’m brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for
new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to produce a top notch article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and
never seem to get anything done.
Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I
must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
Many thanks, I appreciate it!
In search of some brownie cookies recipes? The Internet is
the ultimate place to search for exquisite brownie cookies
recipes. You will find varied sites offering some nice brownie cookies recipes.
Some recipes are quite simple. You can shock your family
and buddies by preparing brownie cookiess with these recipes.
Due to those websites, all the newest brownie cookies recipes will at your
fingertips. Whether it is chocolate brownie brownie cookiess,
blarney stone brownie cookiess or peanut-butter brownie cookiess, online brownie cookies recipes will enable you make them perfectly.
Not solely that, additionally, you will discover sugar-free brownie cookies recipes
for many who have diabetes. Sugar is also strictly prohibited for many who want to lose weight.
For those brownie cookies lovers, it’s fairly painful to withstand the temptation.Sugar-free brownie cookies recipes will give individuals
a chance to get pleasure from brownie cookiess with
out worrying about calories and carbohydrates.
All these brownie cookies recipes use synthetic sweeteners.
The use of artificial sweeteners is the real downside area,
as synthetic sweeteners can leave a nasty taste in your mouth.
Nevertheless, brownie cookiess will remain popular. If you
wish to give someone a gift, you are able to do that with brownie cookiess.
It is really unattainable for anybody to dislike brownie cookiess.
That’s why brownie cookies recipes are quite well-liked worldwide.
Throughout the vacation season, the demand for brownie
cookies recipes will be sky high.If you want to know more
about brownie cookies recipes, all you should do is try numerous web sites offering progressive brownie cookies recipes.
Learning conventional Christmas brownie cookies recipes has now turn out to be fairly simple.
Simply log on to these websites specializing in these brownie
cookies recipes. You may as well discover ways
to make different widespread brownie cookiess, such as refrigerator brownie cookiess, shortbread brownie cookiess and more.
You will positively feel temped to strive the brownie cookies recipes at home.
Explore the world of brownie cookies recipes on the Internet.Chocolate would have to be
among the best components ever! I thank God for the Theobroma Cacao tree from which chocolate is
made. The scientific title Theobroma really means „meals of the gods”.
Aѕking questions are truly pleasant thin if you are not understandіng something entirely, but this article gіves
ցoold understanding yet.
Feel free to isit my homеpaցe :: relaxing disney piano music
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard
on. Any tips?
With havin so much content do you ever run into
any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems
a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my
permission. Do you know any methods to help stop content from
being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
It’s great that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our discussion made at this place.
Ƭhanks for finally talking about > Veste bսnă pentru pensionari!
Marius Bᥙdăi: „Renegocierea PNRR pe pensii nu e un MOFT.
Nu ne încadrăm în 9,4%. Nіcolae Ciucă, de acord” – Realitateа Financіară
Relaxiing Music Ρiano
Hello to all, for the reason that I am in fact keen of
reading this webpage’s post to be updated regularly. It consists of nice
stuff.
I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your
email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any?
Kindly permit me know so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
That is a really good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very precise information… Many thanks for sharing this
one. A must read post!
Informative article, exactly what I was looking for.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely
different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be
happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or tips.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read more things about it!
I enjoy reading an article that will make men and women think.
Also, thanks for allowing for me to comment!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make
your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why
waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be
giving us something enlightening to read?
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page
to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Keep on writing, great job!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that
would be okay. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
My website: we buy houses in as is Condition marietta
I got this website from my buddy who informed me concerning this site
and now this time I am browsing this website and reading very informative content at this place.
Very quickly this site will be famous amid all blogging
and site-building users, due to it’s pleasant articles or reviews
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your
site is excellent, let alone the content!
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this web page regularly, if so after that you
will definitely obtain nice know-how.
It’s awesome in support of me to have a website, which is good in support of my knowledge.
thanks admin
I was extremely pleased to find this site. I need to to
thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have
you book-marked to look at new information on your site.
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I like to
write a little comment to support you.
The development of community infrastructure and The event of data and technology all lay the fabric foundations of Esports.
It is irreversible that Esports is sustaining this growth impetus.
3. Then, go to the eSports section at the highest of the
web page and choose a type of wager. In this information, you will
learn what eSports betting is, how it works, and what the most well-liked games are
you can wager on. An LED adjustments shade to let you understand which profile you have
chosen, however unfortunately you will need to memorize
what shade works which profile. If you wish to know extra about any of the operators mentioned,
each of the betting articles links to in-depth operator opinions
that evaluate the operators across 9 totally different standards.
However do you know that there’s extra to this thrilling activity than successful cash?
Some esports betting sites also host problem betting occasions the
place teams or gamers get to enter by paying
a purchase-in and winning the pot set for the match.
An interesting discussion is worth comment. There’s no doubt that
that you ought to publish more about this subject matter,
it might not be a taboo subject but generally people
don’t speak about such subjects. To the next! Many thanks!!
Hello there, I discovered your blog bby means of Google while searching for a related matter, your website got here up, it appears
to be like great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.[X-N-E-W-L-I-N-S-P-I-N-X]Hi there, just
changed into aware of your weblog via Google, and located
that it’s really informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels.
I will appreciate in case you continue this in future.
Numerous other folks will be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on net as compared to textbooks, as I
found this post at this web site.
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to grasp a lot about this, such as you wrote the
ebook in it or something. I think that you just can do with some percent
to power the message home a bit, however instead of that, this
is wonderful blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
Also visit my web page; BetterHouseBuyers
Ahaa, its good discussion on the topic of this paragraph at this place at this web site,
I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.
Hey great website! Does running a blog such as this take a
lot of work? I have absolutely no expertise in programming
but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon.
Anyway, should you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I just wanted to ask.
Cheers!
I blog often and I really appreciate your information.
Your article has really peaked my interest. I am going to
book mark your site and keep checking for
new details about once per week. I opted
in for your Feed as well.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the greatest sites on the internet.
I will recommend this site!