Veste bună pentru pensionari! Marius Budăi: „Renegocierea PNRR pe pensii nu e un MOFT. Nu ne încadrăm în 9,4%. Nicolae Ciucă, de acord”

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a anunțat, în exclusivitate, la România la apel, la Realitatea PLUS, că renegocierea PNRR pentru pensii „NU este un moft” și că are acordul premierului Nicolae Ciucă în acest sens. Acesta a explicat că România nu se poate încadra în plafonul de 9,4% propus în PNRR, trimis de guvernul anterior la Bruxelles. Marius Budăi a anunțat că vor fi discuții în acest sens cu Comisia Europeană.

„Renegocierea NU este un moft. Acum, in România, cheltuielile doar cu pensiile din sectorul public, pe baza de contributivitate, sunt 8%. În acest buget de 9,4%, mă așteptam ca intr-un document oficial să fim profesionisti. Exista indemnizatii de serviciu stabilite și platite prin legi speciale si pensii militare . Toate, puse in procentul de 9,4%, nu se incadreaza. Trebuie doi pași la asumarea inechităților Legea, noi avem legea 127, specialiștii spun că e bună, dar pasul doi e impactul bugetar, care nu se va incadra niciodata in procentul de 9,4. Mai mult, avem asumat cu Comisia Europeană si reducerea excluziunii sociale”, a anunțat Marius Budăi, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS.

„Trebuie să înțelegem că nu ne gândim să modificăm PNRR în structura lui. Avem jaloane, le indeplinim, unele le vom indeplini mai devreme de luna martie. Vom incepe discutiile cu Comisia Europeană. Am discutat de multe ori cu premierul Nicolae Ciucă și a agreat”, a maai declarat ministrul Muncii, la România la Apel.

Ministrul Marius Budăi a explicat că „discutii la nivel de comisie, tehnice, sunt si acum. Nu neaparat pe aceasta chestiune. Discutam si cu Banca Mondială. Avem termen. Suntem în linie dreaptă. Suntem determinați”.

Sursa: Realitatea Din PSD