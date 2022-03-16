Peste 17 milioane de lei este valoarea celei de-a cincea tranșe prin care MDLPA sprijină autoritățile locale pentru încălzirea pe bază de gaze naturale

Cseke Attila, ministrul dezvoltării, lucrărilor publice și administrației, a aprobat repartizarea către bugetele locale ale unor unități administrativ-teritoriale a celei de-a cincea tranșe, în valoare de 17.224.697,31 lei, din subvenția de compensare a costurilor legate de achiziția gazelor naturale necesare producerii energiei termice în sistem centralizat pentru sezonul rece 2021-2022.
Suma repartizată este aferentă consumului de gaze naturale atât din lunile noiembrie și decembrie 2021, cât și din ianuarie și februarie 2022, potrivit cererilor depuse de unitățile administrativ-teritoriale până la această dată, urmând ca, la cererea administrațiilor locale, să fie alocate alte fonduri în următoarele tranșe – a precizat ministrul Cseke Attila.
Astfel, pentru lunile noiembrie și decembrie 2021, municipiul București va primi suma totală de 3.790.791,77 lei; pentru luna ianuarie 2022, municipiile Făgăraș, Călărași, Craiova, Gheorgheni, Miercurea Ciuc, Odorheiu Secuiesc, Iași, Ploiești și Bârlad vor primi suma totală de 12.804.935,60 lei, iar pentru februarie 2022, va fi alocată suma de 628.969,94 lei pentru Giurgiu.
”Legea bugetului de stat pe anul 2022 prevede 400 milioane de lei pentru această linie de finanțare, iar, în perioada ianuarie-martie, au mai fost acordate subvenții în valoare totală de aproximativ 106 milioane de lei”, a menționat ministrul dezvoltării.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for
about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into
it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there Dear, are you really visiting this site on a regular basis, if so then you will
absolutely obtain fastidious experience.
It’s very simple to find out any matter on net as compared
to textbooks, as I found this article at this web page.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more
of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Since the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very rapidly it
will be famous, due to its feature contents.
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different
web address and thought I might check things out. I like what I
see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your web page for a second time.
Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I’ll send this
article to him. Fairly certain he will have a great read.
Thanks for sharing!
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it
to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She
never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
My brother recommended I would possibly like this website.
He was once entirely right. This put up truly made
my day. You cann’t imagine simply how so much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
You can cеrtainly see your expertise in the work you write.
Тhe world hopes fߋr even more passionate writedrs like you
who aren’t afrаid to mentioon how they believe.
At all times follow your heɑrt. http://wezebo.com/wikkawiki/ClemmiegiRunyonka
I could not refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well
written!
What’s up, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am
also glad to share my knowledge here with colleagues.
I think the admin of this site is truly working hard in support of his web page, as here every information is quality based stuff.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You obviously know what youre talking about,
why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could
be giving us something enlightening to read?
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to
say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope
you write again soon!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for
your next write ups thanks once again.
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
There’s no doubt that that you should write more on this subject, it may not be a taboo matter but
typically people do not talk about these topics.
To the next! Kind regards!!
Hi, the whole thing is going sound here and ofcourse every
one is sharing information, that’s actually good,
keep up writing.
Saved as a favorite, I like your website!
Admiring the hard work you put into your website and detailed information you provide.
It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed
information. Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact used to be a entertainment account it.
Glance advanced to more introduced agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to
my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
Helpful information. Fortunate me I found your web site by accident, and I’m surprised
why this twist of fate did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand
new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with useful
info to work on. You’ve done a formidable task and our entire neighborhood might be thankful to you.
I enjoy what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll.
Greetings from California! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your blog
on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a
look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!
I always used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of
net so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
Hi friends, its impressive piece of writing concerning educationand
fully explained, keep it up all the time.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This post
posted at this website is really pleasant.
certainly like your web site but you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the
reality nevertheless I will certainly come again again.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m
attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of
your ideas!!
I pay a visit day-to-day a few blogs and information sites to
read posts, but this web site presents quality
based posts.
Vintage earrings, luggage and footwear are bought alongside fancy
pandemic masks crafted in-house and Magnetic Midnight embellished headbands made in Colombia by designer Lucia Echavarría.
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m
having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most
blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment
didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways,
just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Incredible story there. What occurred after? Take care!
What’s up, everything is going fine here and ofcourse
every one is sharing data, that’s in fact good, keep up writing.
I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours nowadays,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s beautiful value enough for me. In my opinion, if
all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did,
the internet will be much more helpful than ever before.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what
all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog
like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m
not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive. Any suggestions or advice would be
greatly appreciated. Many thanks
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I really like it whenever people come together and share opinions.
Great blog, stick with it!
Hi there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say
I really enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you suggest any
other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same
topics? Thanks!
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital infos.
I would like to see more posts like this .
It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as from our dialogue made
here.
Chicago and in many cases the time expertises much easier to keep your axis of it was which has a girl.
These may perhaps suppose what exactly these quantities
combined with person with female is usually a
trillions genetic makeup in which anyone. Successful leads as usual in order to offer the initiating throughout
to cope with boys.
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my
myspace group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
Hi! I simply wish to offer you a big thumbs up for the excellent information you have right here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your blog for more soon.
I read this article completely about the comparison of
most up-to-date and preceding technologies, it’s amazing
article.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hｅy thеre! I just wanted to aѕk iif you ever
have any рrobⅼems wityh hackers? My last blog (wordprеss)
was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of һard work due to no back up.
Do yoս have any methods tto prevent һаckers? https://silentnomore.ca/groups/superitc-daftar-situs-slot-online-judi-bola-qq-slot-provider-terbaik-endapan-pulsa-390219228/
Saç boyamak zararlı mı? Saç boyalarını
artmış kan veya kemik iliği kanseri riski ile ilişkilendiren bazı çalışmalar olsa da,
bu çalışmalar tutarsız olmuştur. Uluslararası Kanser Araştırmaları Ajansı (IARC), saç boyasına mesleki
maruz kalmanın muhtemelen insanlarda kanserojen olmadığı sonucuna varmıştır.
Bu nedenle, saçınızı sadece altı ila sekiz
haftada bir boyamak en iyisidir. Bir hastalığa veya
alerjik reaksiyona yakalanma riski minimaldir ve bu yaygın tehlikelerden kaçınırsanız minimaldir.
Ahaa, its nice discussion about this post here at this webpage, I have read
all that, so at this time me also commenting here.
Are you currently trying to find escort girls in Tel Aviv ?18escortgirls can allow you to
Want to spend quality young escort girls in your home or hotel?
Trying to find Russian escorts, Ethiopian escorts or VIP escorts?
Looking for escort services in Tel Aviv with the truly amazing
way to obtain 18escortgirls Index can fulfill all of your
fantasies discreetly.
I am genuinely delighted to read this webpage posts which
carries tons of helpful facts, thanks for providing these
kinds of statistics.
It’s amazing in support of me to have a website, which is beneficial
designed for my knowledge. thanks admin
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
and you’re just too fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like
what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it
sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you.
This is actually a terrific site.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Greetings! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to
correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Thank you!
Appreciating the hard work you put into your blog and in depth information you present.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same
out of date rehashed material. Wonderful read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I
stumbleupon every day. It’s always helpful to read through articles from other writers and use
something from other sites.
Often produce ended up being much you might be communicating inside the Pratt Company.
This can, muscles into Fb. With or zero with figure to keep in for checking
out a great adventure.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you
some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to
this article. I want to read even more things about it!
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web page, for the reason that i
wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this
website conations genuinely pleasant funny data too.
Hi to all, because I am truly keen of reading this website’s post to
be updated regularly. It includes fastidious data.
my blog post … 토토 커뮤니티
Ridiculous quest there. What occurred after? Take care!
Saved as a favorite, I love your website!
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom ɗdo I come across a blog
that’s blth ewually educative and intereѕting, and let me tell
you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is somethіng not enougһ people
are spesaking intelligently about. I’m veгy happy I found this in my hunt for someyhing
regarԁing thіs. https://cambridgebarrel.com/gallery/296718
Yes! Finally someone writes about 스타 듀 밸리 카지노.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to
be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly
do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the
top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Unquestionably imagine that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest
thing to have in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get
irked whilst other people consider worries that they just do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the
entire thing with no need side effect , other folks can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Feel free to visit my web page … لایک اینستاگرام
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to
help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get
my blog to rank for some targeted keywords
but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know
of any please share. Kudos!
Also visit my site; talkremit somalia
Amazing blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but
I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with
a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any recommendations? Thanks a lot!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to
come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to
create your theme? Superb work!
After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked
on the -Notify me when new comments are
added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Perhaps there is an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
Thank you!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% positive. Any recommendations or advice
would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
you are actually a good webmaster. The web site loading pace is
amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a fantastic process on this subject!
I was recommended this blog through my cousin. I’m no longer sure whether or not this post is written by way of him as no one else
realize such designated about my trouble. You are wonderful!
Thank you!
It’s truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied
that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like
this. Thanks for sharing.
If you wish for to obtain a great deal from this article then you have to apply these strategies to
your won webpage.
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this content
together. I once again find myself spending way
too much time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Hey! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might
be able to fix this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.
Thank you!
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website
before but after checking through some of the post
I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it
and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
Thankfulness to my father who shared with me about this weblog, this web site is really awesome.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you have
the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this page.
Right here is the perfect website for anybody who really wants to understand this topic.
You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that
I really will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject which has
been discussed for decades. Excellent stuff, just great!
This is the perfect webpage for anybody who really wants
to find out about this topic. You understand so
much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a subject that’s been written about for
ages. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content
seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility
but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great
though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Thanks
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and everything.
However think of if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts
more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video
clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the best in its niche.
Very good blog!
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I in finding
this topic to be really something which I feel I
might never understand. It seems too complicated
and very large for me. I am taking a look forward to your next put up, I will try to get the cling of it!
Unquestionably cоnsider that whіch you saiɗ. Yoսr favourite reason appeared t᧐ Ье on the
web tһе easiest thing too be mindful ᧐f.
I saｙ tօ you, І ԁefinitely gｅt annoyed eνen aѕ people considеr issues tha thеy plainly do
noot realize about. Yօu managed to hit the nail upon thе
tⲟp and outlined out tһe entiｒe thing withoսt having ѕide effеct , folks could tawke а signal.
Will likely be back tߋ gеt more. Ꭲhank you
Feeel free to visit my web-site รับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way,
how could we communicate?
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to
use a few of your ideas!!
Hi everybody, here every one is sharing such familiarity,
so it’s nice to read this weblog, and I used to go
to see this weblog daily.
This is able to result in a queer scenario the place the folks would know who the responsible were, however not
what they have been punished for!
health maintenance organization and 9 education college and
u health university of utah and education 6 pillars and v health and beauty and mag
jaguar.
Hi, every time i used to check webpage posts here early in the dawn, because i
love to learn more and more.
Excellent post. I certainly love this website. Keep it up!
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our argument made at this time.
Hurrah! In the end I got a website from where I be able to in fact take useful facts concerning my study and knowledge.
Whats up very cool website!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I am happy to search out so many helpful info here within the publish, we’d like work out
extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
hello!,I like your writing very so much! percentage we be in contact extra
about your article on AOL? I require an expert in this space to resolve my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
This site definitely has all of the information I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d
figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article
or vice-versa? My blog goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could
greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel
free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Awesome blog by the way!
I need to to thank you for this great read!!
I certainly enjoyed every bit of it. I have got you bookmarked to check
out new stuff you post…
Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads
a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
Hello There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. That is
a really smartly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your useful information.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog
article or vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you are interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Everything is very open with a really clear description of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your website is very
helpful. Thanks for sharing!
When I originally commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a
comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Many thanks!
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this website needs far more attention. I’ll probably be
returning to see more, thanks for the advice!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your web site in internet explorer, might test this?
IE still is the marketplace chief and a good section of people will omit your excellent writing due to this problem.
you’re in point of fact a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible.
It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents
are masterwork. you’ve performed a magnificent activity in this matter!
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your web site unintentionally, and I
am surprised why this twist of fate didn’t happened earlier!
I bookmarked it.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It
truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you
aided me.
Ridiculous quest there. What happened after? Good luck!