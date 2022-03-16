Ministrul Finanțelor: ”Am cerut la nivel european folosirea unor instrumente financiare pentru protejarea economiei și a cetățenilor de efectele creșterilor de prețuri la energie și combustibil” 

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Câciu, a solicitat în cadrul reuniunii Consiliului Afaceri Economice și Financiare (ECOFIN) desfășurată marți, 15 martie 2022, la Bruxelles, folosirea unor instrumente financiare pentru a combate efectele economice ca urmare a crizei din Ucraina, în scopul protejării companiilor și a locurilor de muncă.

”Creșterile de prețuri la energie și combustibil reprezintă o problemă care se suprapune peste sincopele apărute în lanțurile de aprovizionare. Efectele sunt importante, iar politicile fiscal-bugetare trebuie adaptate noilor condiții. Economia trebuie protejată acum așa cum și cetățenii statelor membre trebuie protejați. Pentru atenuarea efectelor, am cerut o mai mare flexibilitate în folosirea fondurilor existente din exercițiul financiar 2014-2020, restructurarea unor mecanisme de finanțare, cum este de exemplu SURE, dar și pentru găsirea unor noi modalități pentru finanțarea investițiilor în energie regenerabilă și în domeniul apărării. De asemenea, este necesar să identificăm noi măsuri de finanțare pentru gestionarea fluxului de refugiați, pentru integrarea acestora pe piața muncii și pentru a le permite accesul la educație și sănătate” , a precizat Adrian Câciu, ministrul Finanțelor.

Demnitarul român a mai solicitat și extinderea cadrului temporar pentru ajutoare de stat, în condițiile în care este necesar spațiu fiscal suplimentar pentru susținerea economiei și cetățenilor, în vederea gestionării creșterii prețurilor și a inflației.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

