Nicolae Ciucă: „Aprobăm creşterea punctului de pensie, majorarea alocaţiei pentru copii şi o indemnizaţie suplimentară pentru persoanele cu dizabilităţi”

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat, astăzi, în deschiderea ședinței de Guvern de la Palatul Victoria, adoptarea setului de măsuri sociale de care vor beneficia copiii, pensionarii, dar și persoanele cu dizabilități sociale.
„Aprobăm în ședința de Guvern de astăzi un pachet de măsuri sociale în beneficiul copiilor, pensionarilor și persoanelor cu dizabilități, așa cum ne-am asumat în programul de guvernare. Stabilim majorarea punctului de pensie cu 10% începând cu luna ianuarie a anului viitor, de la 1.442 lei, cât este în prezent, la 1.586 lei. Decidem creșterea indemnizației sociale destinate pensionarilor, în cuantum de 25%, începând din 2022.
Majorăm alocația de stat pentru copii și instituim acordarea anul viitor a unei indemnizații suplimentare pentru persoanele cu dizabilități, respectiv a 13-a indemnizație. Mai exact, alocația de stat pentru copii crește la 600 de lei pentru copiii în vârstă de până la 2 ani, sau până la 3 ani în cazul copilului cu dizabilități. De asemenea, alocația de stat va crește la 243 lei pentru copiii cu vârstă între 2 și 18 ani, dar și după această vârstă pentru tinerii care urmează cursurile învățământului liceal sau profesional, până la terminarea acestora. Doresc să subliniez că alocația de stat se cumulează cu indemnizația lunară, cu stimulentul lunar sau stimulentul de inserție. Printr-o altă măsură stabilim acordarea în mod excepțional a unei indemnizații suplimentare, cea de-a 13-a, pentru persoanele cu dizabilități, indiferent de venit. Indemnizația compensatorie se acordă o singură dată, anul viitor, în luna ianuarie”, a afirmat premierul.
Nicolae Ciucă a precizat că aceste măsuri sunt în acord cu angajamentele asumate prin programul de guvernare și vor fi fundamentate și finanțate prin bugetul asigurărilor sociale de stat și bugetul de stat pentru anul 2022.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
