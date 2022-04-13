Ministrul Muncii: Peste 1.770 de cetăţeni ucraineni s-au angajat în România după declanşarea războiului

Peste 1.770 de cetăţeni ucraineni s-au angajat în România după declanşarea războiului, a declarat ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi.
Potrivit acestuia, din totalul celor 1.774 de refugiaţi care şi-au găsit un loc de muncă în companiile româneşti, cei mai mulţi au ales să lucreze în industria prelucrătoare, în construcţii, hoteluri şi restaurante, în comerţ sau în service-uri auto.
„În România este un deficit al forţei de muncă şi atunci este clar că orice persoană este o persoană care contribuie la sistemul de pensii, la sistemul de sănătate, contribuie la bugetul României şi contribuie la PIB-ul României şi astfel ajutăm mediul de afaceri să îşi continue activitatea sau să îşi sporească activitatea. Am fost proactiv şi din prima zi când a început războiul am lucrat la această ordonanţă şi am dat posibilitatea să lucreze legal în România, ajutând astfel şi cetăţenii ucraineni, şi firmele private din România”, a afirmat Budăi, pentru Agerpres.
Acesta susţine că locurile de muncă ocupate de refugiaţii ucraineni nu sunt special create pentru ei, ci erau posturi vacante în economie pentru care ar fi putut să se înscrie şi cetăţeni români.
„Zilnic numărul creşte. Spre exemplu, la ultima raportare, sunt 97 de persoane angajate în plus faţă de ziua precedentă. Pentru noi este îmbucurător că avem locuri de muncă ocupate”, a adăugat ministrul Muncii.
Marius Budăi precizează că numărul total al ucrainenilor angajaţi în România este de 4.255, însă 2.481 dintre ei obţinuseră locurile de muncă înainte de începerea războiului, pe 24 februarie.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
