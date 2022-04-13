APIA primește Cererile de plată pentru rambursarea ajutorului de stat pentru cantităţile de motorină aferente trimestrului I al anului 2022

Ministerul Agriculturii și Dezvoltării Rurale informează beneficiarii că pot depune la APIA Cererile de plată pentru rambursarea ajutorului de stat pentru cantităţile de motorină achiziţionate şi utilizate în agricultură, aferente trimestrul I al anului 2022 (perioada 01.01.2022 – 31.03.2022), în conformitate cu HG nr.1174/2014 și OMADR 1727/2015 cu modificările și completările ulterioare.
„Susținem în continuare fermierii prin decontarea a 1,63 de lei pentru fiecare litru de motorină folosit în agricultură, maximul permis de regulamentele europene pentru această formă de sprijin. Am prevăzut în bugetul din acest an sumele necesare pentru acoperirea acestor costuri și banii vor intra rapid în conturile fermierilor pentru că știu cât de important este pentru ei disponibilul de capital pentru continuarea lucrărilor în agricultură”, a declarat ministrul Chesnoiu
Având în vedere faptul că ultima zi de depunere al cererilor de plată este 30.04.2022,iar aceasta este zi nelucrătoare, termenul de depunere se prelungește până pe data de 02.05.2022 inclusiv, în conformitate cu prevederile art.12 din Regulament Delegat UE nr. 640/2014 şi ale Codului de Procedură Civilă: „În cazul în care data limită de depunere a unei cereri de ajutor, a unei cereri de sprijin, a unei cereri de plată sau a altor declarații sau a oricăror documente justificative sau contracte sau data limită pentru modificări aduse cererii unice sau cererii de plată este o zi de sărbătoare legală, o sâmbătă sau o duminică, termenul limită se prelungește până în prima zi lucrătoare care urmează.”
Cererile se depun în format fizic sau pot fi transmise prin mijloace electronice la Centrele APIA, de către administratorul/reprezentantul legal sau împuternicitul acestuia, însoțite de documentele prevăzute în Anexă.
Toate documentele transmise electronic vor fi certificate pentru conformitate cu originalul de către solicitantul sprijinului, însușite prin semnătura și vor purta sintagma “conform cu originalul”.
Ajutorul de stat se acordă sub formă de rambursare ca diferenţa dintre rata accizei standard şi rata accizei reduse și are o valoare unitară de 1,630 lei/litru, în conformitate cu HG nr. 146/2022.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
