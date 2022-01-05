Ministrul Muncii, anunţ important despre plata pensiilor majorate

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a explicat, miercuri seara, cum este situația la Casele Județene de Pensii care fac viramente către Poșta Română.

Întrebat care este situaţia cu plata pensiilor majorate în această lună, ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a precizat: „Situația este foarte bună zic eu. Luni am preferat să nu fiu în București, să fiu în țară. Am fost în sediul unei case teritoriale de pensii și am fost pe grupul director economici din toate Casele Teritoriale de Pensii și am rugat pe vechii și noii mei colegi să raporteze din 30 în 30 de minute câte Case Județene de Pensii mai fac viramente către Poșta Română.

Așteptam rând pe rând să văd că se pot realiza viramentele către Poșta Română teritorială din fiecare județ, astfel încât să punem sumele respective la dispoziția lucrătorilor poștal și astfel încât să se înceapă virarea pensiilor către seniorii acestei țări.

Până în data de 15 ianuarie așa cum am propus să închidem tot ce înseamnă plata pensiilor, acea parte a pensiilor care se eliberează de către lucrătorii poștal.

Le mulțumesc încă o dată lucrătorilor poștali pentru deschidere și pentru dorința de a rezolva această problemă și pentru faptul că au înțeles că până la urmă vorbim de părinții și bunicii noștri și trebuie să facem cu toții eforturi să ne încadrăm în termenul stabilit”, a declarat Marius Budăi, la un post TV.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara