Ministrul Mediului şi ministrul Fondurilor Europene semnează, marţi, contractul de modernizare a RNMCA

Ministrul Mediului, Apelor şi Pădurilor, Costel Alexe, va susţine marţi o conferinţă de presă comună cu ministrul Fondurilor Europene, Marcel Boloş, în cadrul căreia va fi semnat contractul de finanţare pentru modernizarea şi extinderea Reţelei Naţionale de Monitorizare a Calităţii Aerului (RNMCA), informează ministerul de resort.
În cadrul proiectului european va fi dezvoltat, în premieră pentru România, un sistem naţional de prognoză a calităţii aerului pentru marile aglomerări urbane, potrivit agerpres.
În vara acestui an, Costel Alexe anunţa că Reţeaua Naţională de Monitorizare a Calităţii Aerului va fi extinsă cu 60 de staţii de monitorizare noi, investiţia în acest proiect fiind de 3,17 milioane de euro, din care 2,17 milioane de euro sunt bani de la Administraţia Fondului pentru Mediu (AFM), iar un milion de euro din fonduri europene, prin Programul Operaţional Infrastructură Mare (POIM).
Reţeaua naţională are, în acest moment, 148 de staţii în funcţiune la nivel naţional, iar în Bucureşti există opt puncte de măsurare a calităţii aerului amplasate în zonele: Cercul Militar Naţional, Lacul Morii, Titan, Baloteşti, Măgurele, Bucur Obor, Drumul Taberei şi Berceni.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
