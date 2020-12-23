Ludovic Orban: ”Trebuie să existe un mecanism de creștere a punctului de PENSIE, care să țină cont de inflație și de majorarea salariului minim”

Președintele Camerei Deputaților – Ludovic Orban a declarat, miercuri, referitor la pensii, că trebuie să existe un mecanism de creștere a punctului de pensie care să țină cont de inflație, dar și de majorarea salariului minim pe economie.
„Cunoașteți punctul nostru de vedere în legătură cu pensiile. Trebuie să existe un mecanism de creștere a punctului de pensie, care să țină cont de realitățile economice. El e anunțat public. El trebuie să compenseze pierderea puterii de cumpărare ca urmare a inflației și o creșetere a punctului de pensie în funcție de creșterea salariului minim pe economie”, a declarat Ludovic Orban.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be
really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Awesome things here. I’m very satisfied to see your post.
Thank you a lot and I am taking a look ahead to contact
you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the most useful websites on the web.
I most certainly will recommend this website!
Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may revisit
yet again since i have book marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be
rich and continue to help other people.
Awesome article.
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do
you have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks
In fact when someone doesn’t understand after that its up to other users that they will assist,
so here it takes place.
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community
in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
I seriously love your website.. Excellent colors
& theme. Did you develop this web site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my very own website and would like to
learn where you got this from or just what the
theme is called. Cheers!
Hi! I know this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask.
Does operating a well-established blog like yours require a large amount of work?
I am completely new to writing a blog however I do write
in my diary everyday. I’d like to start a blog so
I can easily share my personal experience and
feelings online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new
aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!
What’s up, I read your blog regularly. Your humoristic style is
awesome, keep up the good work!
Howdy! I know this is kind of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does building a well-established blog such as yours require a large amount of work?
I’m completely new to operating a blog however I do write in my journal on a daily basis.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and thoughts
online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas
or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!