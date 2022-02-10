Lovitură uriașă pentru români după jaful din facturi: noi TAXE și impozite – Cât vor plăti cei cu mai multe case și mașini în 2022

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Lovitură uriașă pentru români. Ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Cîciu, pregătește noi taxe pentru cei care dețin mai multe proprietăți sau bunuri. De pildă, persoanele care au mai multe apartamente ar putea să plătească impozite mai mari. La fel și cei care au mai mult de două mașini. Și bacșișul ar putea fi impozitat, transmite Realitatea PLUS. 

 

Se anunță noi taxe pentru români începând cu anul 2023. Ministrul Finanțelor pregătește noi taxe și a anunțat modificarea Codului fiscal de la 1 iunie 2022. Adrian Câciu promite că măsurile vor fi luate doar după dezbateri ample pe această temă. Discuțiile vor începe din luna mai. Se va ține cont și de părerea celor de la Banca Mondială.

Se va introduce impozitul progresiv, fiind luate în calcul și cheltuielile pentru educație, asigurare și pensie privată.

 

Urmează o taxare suplimentară pentu cei care au mai multe apartamente sau case , potrivit ministrului Finanțelor. Același principiu se va aplica și în cazul celor care au mai multe mașini. Adrian Câciu a avansat posibilitatea de a se impune o creștere graduală de la a doua mașină. Cel mai probabil va fi vorba de taxe locale, susține ministrul, pentru ca banii strânși să revină comunității locale.

De exemplu, în Capitală, dacă s-ar introduce taxarea de la a treia mașină și al treilea apartament, proprietate personală, municipalitatea ar putea câștiga până la 16 miliarde de lei, susține ministrul Câciu.

 

Ministrul Finanțelor nu exclude o taxă pe zahăr, mai ales că în România nu este taxat, în timp ce în Europa este. La minister este pregătit deja un proiect pe această temă.

De asemenea, Adrian Câciu susține că facilitatea celor 1.500 lei pentru creșă sau grădiniță ar putea reveni până la jumătatea anului, cu o extindere și la impozitul pe venit.

În plus, ministrul ar dori să fie eliminată scutirea de impozit pe venit din sectorul IT și se discută despre cea din construcții.

Schimbări vor fi și în HoReCa. La Ministerul Finanțelor este o analiză accelerată pentru impozitarea bacșișului. Astfel că, dacă mediul de afaceri va fi de acord, măsura ar putea fi aplicată înainte de 1 iulie acest an. O primă măsură deja aprobată este impozitul specific aplicat în pandemie. Prima scutire a fost aplicată la începutul anului trecut, apoi a fost prelungită până la sfârșitul anului. Potrivit proiectului de la Finanțe, pentru anul fiscal 2022 s-a propus scutirea de la plata impozitului specific unor activitati, pentru o perioada de 6 luni.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

34 COMENTARII

  1. Hey theгe I am so delighted I found your webpagｅ, I really found yoou by accident,
    whikle I was looking on Binng for something else, Nonetheⅼеss I am hеree now and would just ⅼijе
    to say thankss a lot for a fantastic ppst and a alll round thrilling blog (I also love the tһeme/design), I don’t һae time to read it all
    at the moment but I һave book-markеd it and also aded yοuhr
    RSS feeds, so when I һave time I will bee back
    to reаԁ more, Please Ԁo keep uρ the awesome wоrk.

    my web-site: sicbo online

  2. I thіnk tһis is one of thee mоst іmportant informatio foｒ me.
    And i am glad reading уoսr article. But wanna remark ᧐n feѡ
    geneгal things, Tһe website style іs wonderful, thee articles іs reаlly grеat : D.

    Goood job, cheers

    mү web-site qwertty.net

  4. Ƭhasnks a lot for sharing his with aall of us you actually realize what you are taⅼking
    approximately! BoߋkmarkeԀ. Kimdly aԀditionally visit my web site =).
    We could haѵe a hyperlink change contrаct among us

    my page: slot gacor

  5. First of all I would like to say wonderful blog!
    I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
    I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.

    I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas
    out. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the
    first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out
    how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Kudos!

  6. Fantastic post but I was wondering if you could write
    a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little
    bit more. Thanks!

  13. Your mode of explaining everything in this paragraph is
    genuinely fastidious, every one be capable of effortlessly know
    it, Thanks a lot.

  17. Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic
    but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my
    comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
    difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!

  19. I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual info a person supply to your
    guests? Is going to be again ceaselessly to check out new
    posts

  21. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.

    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to
    come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
    designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!

  22. I am really inspired along with your writing talents
    as well as with the format in your weblog. Is that
    this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either
    way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is
    rare to see a great weblog like this one today..

  24. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious
    what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having
    a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m
    not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.

    Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos

  25. After going over a handful of the blog posts on your web site, I honestly like your technique of writing
    a blog. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my website as well and
    tell me how you feel.

  29. This article is really a pleasant one it helps new web
    users, who are wishing in favor of blogging.

  33. Hi there every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of familiarity, so it’s good
    to read this weblog, and I used to pay a quick visit this webpage all the
    time.

  34. Hі there! This blog post coսldn’t be written any Ьetter!
    Going thгough tһis article reminds mｅ of my ρrevious roommate!
    Ηe сonstantly kept preaching аbout this. I’ll send tһiѕ
    infⲟrmation tߋ һim. Fairly cｅrtain he’ll haνe а vеry good reаd.
    I appгeciate yoս for sharing!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau