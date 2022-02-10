Lovitură uriașă pentru români după jaful din facturi: noi TAXE și impozite – Cât vor plăti cei cu mai multe case și mașini în 2022

Lovitură uriașă pentru români. Ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Cîciu, pregătește noi taxe pentru cei care dețin mai multe proprietăți sau bunuri. De pildă, persoanele care au mai multe apartamente ar putea să plătească impozite mai mari. La fel și cei care au mai mult de două mașini. Și bacșișul ar putea fi impozitat, transmite Realitatea PLUS.
Se anunță noi taxe pentru români începând cu anul 2023. Ministrul Finanțelor pregătește noi taxe și a anunțat modificarea Codului fiscal de la 1 iunie 2022. Adrian Câciu promite că măsurile vor fi luate doar după dezbateri ample pe această temă. Discuțiile vor începe din luna mai. Se va ține cont și de părerea celor de la Banca Mondială.
Se va introduce impozitul progresiv, fiind luate în calcul și cheltuielile pentru educație, asigurare și pensie privată.
Urmează o taxare suplimentară pentu cei care au mai multe apartamente sau case , potrivit ministrului Finanțelor. Același principiu se va aplica și în cazul celor care au mai multe mașini. Adrian Câciu a avansat posibilitatea de a se impune o creștere graduală de la a doua mașină. Cel mai probabil va fi vorba de taxe locale, susține ministrul, pentru ca banii strânși să revină comunității locale.
De exemplu, în Capitală, dacă s-ar introduce taxarea de la a treia mașină și al treilea apartament, proprietate personală, municipalitatea ar putea câștiga până la 16 miliarde de lei, susține ministrul Câciu.
Ministrul Finanțelor nu exclude o taxă pe zahăr, mai ales că în România nu este taxat, în timp ce în Europa este. La minister este pregătit deja un proiect pe această temă.
De asemenea, Adrian Câciu susține că facilitatea celor 1.500 lei pentru creșă sau grădiniță ar putea reveni până la jumătatea anului, cu o extindere și la impozitul pe venit.
În plus, ministrul ar dori să fie eliminată scutirea de impozit pe venit din sectorul IT și se discută despre cea din construcții.
Schimbări vor fi și în HoReCa. La Ministerul Finanțelor este o analiză accelerată pentru impozitarea bacșișului. Astfel că, dacă mediul de afaceri va fi de acord, măsura ar putea fi aplicată înainte de 1 iulie acest an. O primă măsură deja aprobată este impozitul specific aplicat în pandemie. Prima scutire a fost aplicată la începutul anului trecut, apoi a fost prelungită până la sfârșitul anului. Potrivit proiectului de la Finanțe, pentru anul fiscal 2022 s-a propus scutirea de la plata impozitului specific unor activitati, pentru o perioada de 6 luni.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Hey theгe I am so delighted I found your webpagｅ, I really found yoou by accident,
whikle I was looking on Binng for something else, Nonetheⅼеss I am hеree now and would just ⅼijе
to say thankss a lot for a fantastic ppst and a alll round thrilling blog (I also love the tһeme/design), I don’t һae time to read it all
at the moment but I һave book-markеd it and also aded yοuhr
RSS feeds, so when I һave time I will bee back
to reаԁ more, Please Ԁo keep uρ the awesome wоrk.
my web-site: sicbo online
I thіnk tһis is one of thee mоst іmportant informatio foｒ me.
And i am glad reading уoսr article. But wanna remark ᧐n feѡ
geneгal things, Tһe website style іs wonderful, thee articles іs reаlly grеat : D.
Goood job, cheers
mү web-site qwertty.net
Gaming mode at Parimatch casino chooses the visitor – demo for a trial or paid with a genuine bet.
Ƭhasnks a lot for sharing his with aall of us you actually realize what you are taⅼking
approximately! BoߋkmarkeԀ. Kimdly aԀditionally visit my web site =).
We could haѵe a hyperlink change contrаct among us
my page: slot gacor
First of all I would like to say wonderful blog!
I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas
out. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the
first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out
how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Kudos!
Fantastic post but I was wondering if you could write
a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little
bit more. Thanks!
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the good effort.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but
it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!
However, some foods can help to prevent the infection and keep you healthy.
Feel free to surf to my web-site Disease
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly,
this website is actually fastidious and the people are in fact sharing pleasant thoughts.
I am actually pleased to glance at this blog posts which includes
lots of valuable information, thanks for providing such information.
When someone writes an post he/she keeps the image of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware
of it. Thus that’s why this paragraph is great. Thanks!
Your mode of explaining everything in this paragraph is
genuinely fastidious, every one be capable of effortlessly know
it, Thanks a lot.
Hi there, after reading this amazing article i am too delighted to
share my know-how here with mates.
naturally like your web site but you have to take a look at the spelling on several of
your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome
to inform the truth nevertheless I will
surely come again again.
It publishes research involved with the application of physics and arithmetic to the answer of problems
in medication and human biology.
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic
but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my
comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
It’s in fact very complex in this busy life to listen news
on TV, therefore I just use world wide web for that purpose, and
obtain the newest information.
I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual info a person supply to your
guests? Is going to be again ceaselessly to check out new
posts
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web
site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent idea
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to
come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
I am really inspired along with your writing talents
as well as with the format in your weblog. Is that
this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either
way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is
rare to see a great weblog like this one today..
I have recently started a website, the info yoou offer on this web site has
helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious
what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having
a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m
not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos
After going over a handful of the blog posts on your web site, I honestly like your technique of writing
a blog. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my website as well and
tell me how you feel.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
I simply couldn’t depart your website before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your visitors?
Is going to be back continuously in order to investigate
cross-check new posts
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful post. Thanks for providing these details.
This article is really a pleasant one it helps new web
users, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Everything is very open with a clear explanation of the
issues. It was truly informative. Your site is very useful.
Thank you for sharing!
I like this weblog so much, saved to my bookmarks.
We stumbled over here different page and thought I might check
things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page yet again.
Hi there every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of familiarity, so it’s good
to read this weblog, and I used to pay a quick visit this webpage all the
time.
Hі there! This blog post coսldn’t be written any Ьetter!
Going thгough tһis article reminds mｅ of my ρrevious roommate!
Ηe сonstantly kept preaching аbout this. I’ll send tһiѕ
infⲟrmation tߋ һim. Fairly cｅrtain he’ll haνe а vеry good reаd.
I appгeciate yoս for sharing!