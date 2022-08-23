Jurnalistul Dan Bucura: România ar putea face bani din rezervele de gaze. În schimb, ni se vinde himera din Marea Neagră

Zăcământul de la Caragele, spun specialiștii, poate asigura consumul României pentru doi ani. Și cu toate astea, din 2016 când a fost descoperit, nimeni nu a făcut nimic mai mult decât o sondă de explorare. Să ai atâta bogăție în județ și să ai doar o singură comună racordată la gaze – situația ridică, cu siguranță, numeroase semne de întrebare, susține jurnalista Anca Alexandrescu, care a dezbătut, luni seara, în emisiunea Culisele Satului Paralel de la Realitatea PLUS, subiectul extrem de important, mai ales, în contextul geo-politic în care ne aflăm, cu un război la graniță și prețuri care cresc de la o zi la alta.
„Ce se intampla la Caragele, in loc sa investeasca in zacamantul de mare adancime, o sonda de foraj, au facut exploararea.
La ora asta daca mai avem 20 de companii din 40 (de companii de foraj – n.r.). Daca nu le dai de munca, companiile astea intra in faliment. De ce? Sa vina ANRE sa eplice.
Zacamantul de la Caragele ar trebui sa il faca public. Sa vedem cati euro s-au alocat. El a fost declarat comercial. ANRE a constata si a stabilit ca sunt rezerve dovedite. 30 de miliarde de metri cubi este estimatul. Ei doar sa dea gaura si sa le scoata. Nu l-au pus, nu il pun nici acum. Lungesc. Aici e de intrebat dl Ciuca. Atentie, rezervele statului!”, a aratat Dumitru Dian Popescu, expert in energie, in emisiunea Culisele Statului Paralel, de la Realitatea PLUS.
Invitat in emisiune, jurnalistul de investigatii Dan Bucura a afirmat ca Romania ar putea face bani din rezervele de gaze on-shore, dacă autoritățile ar vrea acest lucru și ar lua măsuri în acest sens.
„In schimb, ni se vinde himera din Marea Neagra, unde avem si razboi si mine si… Trebuie sa intelegem daca e incompetenta sau e sabotaj. Ar fi o chestiune strategica sa poti sa ai acces la aceasta bogatie si tu sa o ignori. Eu nu cred ca e vorba doar de incompetenta”, a spus Bucura.
Jurnalista de investigatie Iosefina Pascal sustine, ca „vorbim de un sabotaj permanent in interesul Rusiei”:
„Sunt interese directe ca noi sa fim dependenti. Pe teremn lung asta se doreste la niveul UE. Cresc insa profiturile rusilor, din pacate. Apoi vor zice – haideri sa luam de la rusi sa nu moara oamenii…”.
Dumitru Dian Popescu a reiterat necesitatea convocarii CSAT in contextul exploziei preturilor la energie si gaze, punand pe tapet o intrebare la care guvernanti sunt rugati sa ofere un raspuns clar.
„Pana in aprile, pretul la energie este plafonat. Ce se va intampla cu Romania peste 2 ani? Nu cumva ne vom trezi cu datoria ca in Ucraina? Din ce vom plati datoria externa? Nu creste pretul la kw peste 300, dar nu insemna ca nu creste pretul la ulei, la paine, la zahar…. Ne cumpara rusii si datoria noastra?”, s-a intrebat, retoric, expertul in energie.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
