Încrederea în economia românească a scăzut luna trecută, pe fondul războiului declanșat de Rusia în Ucraina

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Analiștii financiari anticipează o creștere economică de doar 3,5%, un deficit de 6,2% din PIB și o inflație de 7,28% la finalul anului.

Indicatorul de încredere macroeconomică calculat de CFA Society a înregistrat în luna februarie o scădere semnificativă, până la 45,2 puncte, în urma declanșării războiului. În aceeași lună din anul trecut, indicele era de 55,7 puncte (dintr-o sută).

Analiștii CFA anticipează o inflație de 7,28% la finalul anului (cel mai mare nivel de când asociația face sondajul), o depreciere a leului până la 5,0240 de lei pentru un euro peste șase luni și 5,1029 lei pentru un euro peste 12 luni. În privința prețurilor imobilelor rezidențiale, doar 14% se așteaptă la o creștere în următoarele 12 luni (cel mai mic procent din noiembrie 2020), iar 38% cred într-o scădere de preț.

Adrian Codirlasu, vicepreședintele Asociației, a comentat: “Pe fondul războiului declanșat de Rusia în Ucraina, indicatorul de încredere macroeconomică a înregistrat în luna februarie o scădere semnificativă. De asemenea, și anticipațiile de creștere economică s-au redus cu aproape un punct procentual față de exercițiul anterior”.

Asociația CFA România realizează acest sondaj în fiecare lună de mai bine de zece ani, cu scopul de a cuantifica anticipațiile analiștilor cu privire la economia României. CFA are în prezent 250 de membri și circa 150 de candidați.

Sursa: realitateadebrasov.net

