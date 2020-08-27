Florin Cîțu va trimite, lunar, Parlamentului informații despre datoria publică, execuția bugetară, inflație

Ministrul Finanțelor, Florin Cîțu, a anunțat, joi, că le-a trimis tuturor parlamentarilor o scrisoare în care îi informează că vor primi lunar informații legate de execuția bugetară, evoluția datoriei publice și evoluția inflației.
Decizia ministrului Finanțelor vine după Guvernul a fost acuzat de parlamentari PSD că nu este transparent în legătură cu destinația banilor luați cu împrumut de România de pe piețele internaționale.
„Premieră în politica românească.
Așa cum am promis, senatorii și deputații României vor primi în fiecare lună, începând de astăzi, TOATE datele importante despre execuția bugetara și situația finanțelor publice.
Ministrul finanțelor publice îi vă informa personal pe fiecare senator și deputat în legătură cu cifrele reale cu care lucrează MFP. Transparență 100%.
În același timp, în cazul în care colegii senatori și deputați au și alte întrebări mi le pot adresa direct fară alți intermediari printr-un simplu “reply”.
De astăzi dispar din spațiul public toate știrile false legate de execuția bugetară, imprumuturi, datorie publica, rata inflației etc”, a anunțat Florin Cîțu într-un mesaj postat pe Facebook.
