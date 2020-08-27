Premierul Orban: România a avut cea mai mică creștere a deficitului bugetar dintre țările europene

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat, joi, într-o conferință de presă susținută la Brașov, că România a înregistrat cea mai mică creștere a deficitului bugetar în acest an dintre țările europene, iar obiectivul Guvernului este de a menține deficitul la un nivel cât mai scăzut. Totodată, șeful Guvernului a precizat că în trimestrul al II-lea, este printre țările cu cea mai mică contracție economică din UE.
Întrebat dacă Guvernul are un plan concret pentru evitarea recesiunii, Ludovic Orban a răspuns: ”Dacă vă uitați pe date, veți vedea că România, în trimestrul II, este printre țările cu cea mai mică contracție economică, de 10,5%, raportat, de exemplu, la media țărilor din zona euro, une contracția a fost de 15%. În ceea ce privește contracția pe primul semestru, aceasta este de 3,9%, ceea ce plasează România printre țările UE cu cea mai mică contracție. Toate măsurile doptate de Guvernul noastru au fost măsuri în sprijinul dezvoltării economice, în sprijinul companiilor și angajaților. Am crescut investițiile pe primul semestru. (…) Nu numai că n-am închis niciun șantier, am deschis șantiere noi, iar în România se construiește pe scară largă.
Unul dintre motivele care au dus la contracția mică realizată a fost stimularea economiei prin susținerea investițiilor, prin asigurarea lichidităților. Acest lucru se vede. Există tendință de revenire și noi punem în practică planul de Relansare economică și investiții”.
În acest context, Orban a subliniat că Româniaa a avut cea mai mică creștere a deficitului bugetar dintre țările europene, pe fondul crizei provocate de pandemia de coronavirus.
”Sigur că a apărut o creștere a deficitului bugetar care cred că este cea mai mică creștere dintre țările europene. În toate țările europene s-a petrecut această creștere a deficitului care se datorează acestei crize economice provocate de pandemie.
